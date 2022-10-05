Making shocking accusations against her ex-husband, Angeline Jolie in her new complaint has stated that Brad Pitt tried to choke one of their children and hit another.

Jolie's lawyers levelled these allegations in the latest filings while referring to the flight in which the couple was flying from their Chateau Miraval winery in France to California in 2016.

The couple is involved in a legal battle over their French Winery Chateau Miraval.

Jolie's lawyers have revealed that following the incident the actress was motivated to sell her interest in the winery. Thereafter, while negotiating Pitt insisted Jolie to agree to a "broad non-disparagement clause". Under the clause Jolie was abstained from speaking about Pitt's physical abuse.

However, there have been reports that Jolie tried selling her interests to a Russian Oligarch without Pitt's approval.

Did Brad Pitt Resort to Physical Violence Often?

In her new complaint, Jolie has also accused Pitt of grabbing her by her head and shaking her and again grabbing her by shoulders and shaking her badly before pushing her against the bathroom walls.

A report published by USA Today cited that the suit filed by Jolie claims Pitt started "deriding Jolie with insults" and, when one of the kids defended Jolie, the actor "lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him." This enraged Pitt and he "threw himself backwards into the airplane's seats injuring Jolie's back and elbow," the suit adds.

The suit further claims that Pitt poured beer on Jolie and wine on children.

Following their instincts, the children tried to protect their mother and each other from Pitt's anger which infuriated him further. All the children were petrified, crying and implored before Pitt to stop. The couple shares six children between the age of 8 and 15.

Social media followers have come forward with mixed response to the news as a faction while extending support to Jolie have urged her to unveil every violent episode of Pitt. However, Pitt's supporters have dubbed Jolie as a "liar" and an "opportunist" who they think has cooked up the whole incident to frame the actor.

It is pertinent to mention that soon after the alleged incident in 2016, Jolie had filed for divorce and FBI had carried out a detailed investigation in which Pitt was given a clean chit.