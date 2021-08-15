Shiba Inu investors are eager to see their favorite meme-currency getting listed on Robinhood as it's among the top trading apps in the world that provides seamless buying and selling experience and can reach a wider net of people.

Investors have started online petitions urging Robinhood app to list Shiba Inu and have received close to 250,000 signatures. Despite all of this, Robinhood has not considered listing SHIB yet.

However, in the latest response to a query about listing Shiba Inu on their app, Robinhood's customer service representative did not confirm SHIB's listing nor denied it, but unfortunately ended up confusing investors with their 'I will not answer it' type of response.

The question sent to the team was straightforward - 'Would SHIB be listed on Robinhood?' and the response from the customer support failed to answer the question and ended up beating around the bush.

Here's what Robinhood's customer service responded to the question, that in reality sounds like a five-year-old child blabbering gibberish.

Going by the response, Robinhood listing Shiba Inu won't be a reality anywhere soon and might take months or years for the deal to go forward.

However, reports are doing the rounds that SHIB coin will soon be listed on the WeBull app and is currently in the testing phase. The coin was also recently listed on Coinbase Custody.

SHIB is already being displayed for investors on WeBull but are unable to trade at the moment as it says "testing in progress.'' Reports state that WeBull might fully go live with SHIB token sometime in September 2021.

Just recently SHIB was listed on eToro app and their commercial ruffled a lot of feathers in the crypto world as Shiba Inu was seen talking about being superior to Dogecoin.

Doge's co-founder Jackson Palmer slammed the ad for pitting two coins against each other and urged people to unfollow the app.

Crypto influencer Matt Wallace went a step ahead saying he would make it his "personal mission" to "crash" Shiba Inu, and also called its investors "annoying".

Shiba Inu, at the time of publishing, was trading at $0.00000794 and is down -1.24% in the days trade, while its rival Dogecoin was trading at $0.29 and is up +4.94%.