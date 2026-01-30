Sha'Carri Richardson Arrested in Florida for Driving Over 100 mph in Latest Legal Battle for Olympian

Sha'Carri Richardson's speed got her into trouble this time. The 25-year-old was arrested in Florida on Thursday for allegedly driving at more than 100 mph, according to jail records. The 2024 Summer Olympics gold medalist was taken into custody at the Orange County Jail and charged with dangerous excessive speeding for going 100 mph or faster.

A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's Office told TMZ that Richardson was "dangerously tailgating and traveling across lanes of travel to pass other motorists." Florida recently enacted a speeding law that bans motorists from driving more than 50 mph over the posted limit or exceeding 100 mph, which makes the Olympian an offender.

Speeding in Florida

Under the law, a first offense can carry a penalty of up to 30 days in jail or a $500 fine, while a second violation may result in up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine. It also wasn't Richardson's first encounter with law enforcement.

The 100-meter runner was detained at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in July following an altercation with her boyfriend, fellow Olympian Christian Coleman, that was captured on surveillance video.

She was later booked on a fourth-degree domestic violence charge and remained in custody for more than 18 hours.

Video footage showed Richardson forcefully pushing Coleman against a support pillar, while another camera angle appeared to capture her throwing an object — possibly headphones — toward his head.

At the time, Nike continued to support Richardson and kept her prominently featured on its website. She later addressed the incident and apologized on Instagram.

"More than anything, definitely a lot of self reflection, a lot of understanding of not only putting myself in a compromising situation with somebody that I have a deep care and appreciation for as well, is something that — holding myself accountable," Richardson said in a social media video.

Not to Change

Her boyfriend didn't press any charges. Despite the backlash, Richardson soon appeared in a SKIMS advertising campaign alongside high-profile figures such as Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams.

She has also been involved in other controversies.

In 2021, Richardson was notably ruled out of the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana at the U.S. trials in Oregon, where the substance is legal. She later explained that she had consumed a THC gummy while coping with depression following her mother's death.

She completed a counseling program and served a one-month suspension.

Richardson later rebounded on the track, winning gold as the anchor of the 4x100 relay at the 2024 Paris Games and earning a silver medal in the 100-meter final.