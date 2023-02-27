The Secret Romantic Guesthouse How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

The Secret Romantic Guesthouse will premiere on SBS Monday, March 20, at 10 pm KST. It is based on a hit web novel. The drama focuses on an unconventional boarding house. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on SBS every Monday and Tuesday at 10 pm KST.

People from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the K-drama with subtitles on Viki.

Shin Ye Eun, Ryeo Woon, Kang Hoon, And Jung Gun Joo are the lead cast members of this mini-series. Ye Eun will portray Yoon Dan Oh, the owner of this mysterious boarding house named Yihwawon. Yeo Woon, Kang Hoon, and Gun Joo will appear as three students staying in the boarding house as lodgers.

The Secret Romantic Guesthouse Story

The upcoming mystery romance drama The Secret Romantic Guesthouse will follow the boarding house owner and her guests. The story will begin by introducing the three flower scholars. They rent rooms in the boarding house. Each of them is hiding their own secrets while staying in the mysterious house. K-drama fans can watch fun moments between the four characters in every episode.

"I believe all the happenings that occur at Yihwawon will be fun and interesting. As much sincerity as all the actors and staff poured out, I'm confident that a good project will have come out," actor Kang Hoon teased.

Jung Gun Joo as Jung Yoo Ha

The mini-series will introduce Jung Gun Joo as a clever and sensitive scholar named Jung Yoo Ha. The actor recently shared details about his character in the upcoming historical romantic drama. According to him, Yoo Ha is strong-willed but has emotional pain. If you look at him closely, he has a very soft side.

Ahead of the premiere, the producers praised the actor for his work ethic and attention to detail. They said he was a diligent actor. Gun Hoo made sure his actions and tone of voice matched the character he was portraying in every way possible.

"Jung Gun Joo is an extremely diligent actor who always makes sure his tone of voice and actions match his character in everything he does. Please enjoy watching Jung Gun Joo put all the acting experience and know-how he is built up in modern-day dramas to good use in The Secret Romantic Guesthouse," they shared.

Here is The Secret Romantic Guesthouse Trailer:

Watch The Secret Romantic Guesthouse episode 1 (premiere) live online on SBS Monday, March 20, at 10 pm KST. International fans can watch the drama with subtitles on Viki.

