K-drama Premiere 2023: Dr. Romantic 3, Ask The Stars, Gyeongseong Creature, and More

New Year 2023 will witness the premiere of several good projects from the South Korean entertainment industry. K-drama fans across the globe are eagerly waiting for the upcoming television projects of their favorite artists, including Wi Ha Joon and Claudia Kim.

Dr. Romantic 3, Ask The Stars, Gyeongseong Creature, King The Land, The Girl Downstairs, and Queen of Tears are some highly-anticipated mini-series to premiere in 2023. It is also worth noting that artists like Lee Min Ho, Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, and Kim Go Eun will return to TV in New Year.

Gyeongseong Creature - The Netflix thriller drama focuses on the struggles of two young adults who face off against a creature. It is set in the dark times of 1945 and follows a group of people on a dangerous journey. Seo Joon will lead the drama with So Hee. The supporting casts are actresses Kim, Kim Hae Sook, Jo Han Chul, and Ha Joon.

King the Land - The romantic comedy-drama will feature a VVIP business lounge called King the Land. The mini-series follow Goo Won and his relationship with the staff. K-drama fans can look forward to moments between the owner and his staff Cheon Sa Rang. It is scheduled to premiere on JTBC in the first half of 2023. Lee Junho will lead the mini-series with YoonA. The other cast members are Go Won Hee, Kim Ga Eun, Ahn Se Ha, and Kim Jae Won.

Ask the Stars - The mini-series follows a tourist and an astronaut together at a space station. The tourist is a gynecologist who decides to spend time in space. The gynecologist meets the astronaut at a space station and gets trained to be a space astronaut. Lee Min Ho will lead the drama with Gong Hyo Jin. The supporting characters are Lee El, Kim Joo Heon, Han Ji Eun, and Oh Jung Se. The K-drama will premiere on tvN in the first half of 2023.

The Girl Downstairs - The romance drama is based on a webtoon of the same name. It follows an ordinary university student who shares his house with a retired K-pop idol. Suzy will lead the drama with Yang Se Jong. Director Lee Jung Hyo, who was behind the hit series Crash Landing On You, The Good Wife, Life on Mars, and Romance Is A Bonus Book, will helm the drama. The mini-series is expected to premiere worldwide on Netflix.

Queen of Tears - It is another romance drama that is scheduled to premiere in 2023. The mini-series will revolve around the life of legal director Baek Hyun Woo and chaebol heiress Hong Hae In. Kim Ji Won will lead the drama with Kim Soo Hyun. The mini-series will be helmed by director Jang Young Woo and penned by screenwriter Park Ji Eun. It is expected to premiere in the second half of 2023.

Dr. Romantic 3 - The third part of the SBS medical drama series will continue to follow a group of doctors working in a countryside hospital. The returning cast members are Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung, Byun Woo Min, Jung Ji Ahn, So Ju Yeon, and Kim Min Jae. The mini-series is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2023.

Holy Idol - This mini-series is also based on a popular webtoon of the same name. It will focus on the life of a High Priest Rembrary, who finds himself in the body of an idol named Woo Yeon Woo. The male lead will share a romantic relationship with the manager of his idol group. Kim Dal is not just the group manager but also the biggest of this group. Kim Min Kyu will lead the drama with Go Bo Gyeol. The supporting casts are Ye Ji Won, Tak Jae Hoon, and Lee Jang Woo.

Hip - The drama will tell the story of a group of people living in a small village. It is penned by scriptwriter Lee Nam Kyu and helmed by director Kim Suk Yoon. Suho will be making his small screen comeback after four years through this mini-series. Actors Han Ji Min and Lee Min Ki might also join the casting list. It is scheduled to premiere on JTBC in the first half of 2023.

Useless Lies - This mystery romance drama revolves around the life of a successful songwriter and music producer named Kim Do Ha. He goes into hiding when he gets framed as a murder suspect. His life changes after meeting a woman with a supernatural ability to hear lies. Mok Sol Hee helps him venture out into the world again. Hwang Minhyun will lead the drama with Kim So Hyun. The K-drama is scheduled to premiere in 2023.

See You in My 19th Life - The fantasy romance drama will mark the small screen comeback of actress Shin Hye Sun after two years. She will portray a woman named Ban Ji Eum, who remembers her past lives. She decides to meet a man named Moon Seo Ha in her 19th life whom she met in her 18th life. Shin Hye Sun will lead the drama with Ahn Bo Hyun. The other cast members are Ha Yun Kyung and Ahn Dong Gu. See You in My 19th Life is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2023.