It's a well-known fact that Samsung hasn't quite made a significant impact with any of its earlier laptops, so this time's it's trying something new. The company's latest line of laptops, the Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion, will feature the same bright and stunning QLED displays that Samsung uses for its high-end TVs.

The South Korean tech giant announced the upcoming devices at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) on Wednesday with a 2020 release date. Samsung claims this is the first time a company has ever put QLED tech on a laptop, which offer "a vivid, true-to-life viewing experience" in 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution. The company promises a peak brightness of 600 nits using a special "Outdoor Mode" and up to 400 nits in the normal mode. Most laptops offer a maximum brightness of 300 to 350 nits.

Both models from Samsung will be available in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch sizes and are not only thin and light but also have performance capabilities that users would otherwise have to compromise on if portability is their priority.

The Galaxy Book Flex is a two-in-one device featuring a 360-degree hinge allowing users to use is as a traditional laptop or tablet. It is also equipped with a built-in S Pen stylus from Samsung's Galaxy Note line of phones.

The Galaxy Book Ion, on the other hand, is being billed as a standard clamshell laptop but what it lacks in flexibility it makes up for in portability with the 13-inch model weighing under a kilogram. To be precise, the Ion comes in an 0.97 kg versus the Galaxy Book Flex's 1.15 kg.

Apart from stunning QLED displays, both products will also feature Wireless PowerShare, which we've previously seen on Samsung's Galaxy S10 and Note 10 devices so all you have to do is turn on the feature and place your device on the touchpad to charge your device.

Other smartphone-borrowed features include a dedicated fingerprint sensor for fast and secure biometric login. We can only hope that it doesn't have the same faulty fingerprint reader as the S10 and Note 10 devices, which created a storm of bad publicity for the company recently.

The Book Flex and Book Ion are powered by 10th generation Intel Core processors, WiFi 6, and Thunderbolt 3, and will be available in various RAM and internal storage variants.