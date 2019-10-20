From texting a friend to transferring money to the house owner to paying the bills - we all depend on smartphones. Our devices are like a treasure to us as it contains all key information about an individual -- from personal information to bank details. So, it is very crucial to have proper security for our devices.

Here the question is, what if those security features won't function properly? The same thing happened with the latest Google Pixel 4, which was launched ceremoniously on 15th October 2019.

The search engine giant has just offered Face unlocking feature on its Google Pixel 4 devices.

But, BBC reporter Chris Fox took to twitter and shared an exhibited video on how he unlocked the latest Google Pixel 4 by closing his eyes.

According to Google's support page, you can unlock your phone when your eyes are closed. By this, one can presume that any stranger can access the device without their prior consent or notice.

Also, your phone remains unlocked when it feels the sensations of your body. And, when you keep it grounded, it will take up to one-minute to lockdown.

In case you are willing to turn-off the unlock feature, and then you need to delete the whole face data first. To do that, go to Settings -> Security -> Face Unlock -> Enter the passcode/pattern/PIN - > Delete face data -> Delete. Next, follow the aforementioned steps until the password thing. But now, select "Use face unlock for," turn off Unlocking your phone.

Remember, if you don't delete the data, the face unlock feature remains active to sign-in all the apps on your device.

Earlier, we have seen the unlocking issue with the Samsung Galaxy S10, and the company promised to fix the bug soon.

Manufacturers should understand that when any device is made accessible to the users, security is the most important feature to offer. It is not just about bugs, flaws, and security of the devices, but it's about the privacy of users, which is under continuous threat.

However, when talking about the Google Pixel 4 issue, the search engine giant said it will try to enhance the quality of face unlocking very soon.