Samsung or Apple? It's a question that consumers have debated for years and it's not just their smartphones that usually become the subject of comparison, but the rivals' other offerings such as wireless earbuds are also weighed against each other.

Apple recently unveiled its $249 AirPods Pro, a high-end version of its popular wireless earbuds that include features like noise-cancellation, water-resistance, as well as the ability to scan the inside of your ear to provide a comfortable fit. The Airpods Pro received a positive response from critics, who lauded the product's audio quality and features.

Consumer Reports, which publishes reviews and comparisons of consumer products, also had plenty of good things to say about Apple's earphones, rating the sound quality as "really good" and describing them as a significant improvement over the first and second-generation AirPods.

It also praised the product's noise cancellation feature and its "superb audio blocking performance" and the AirPods Pro's transparency mode, a feature that allows users to listen to their outside environment while listening to music. However, despite Apple's inclusion of new features and technology, Consumer Reports found that the Airpods Pro do not offer best-in-class audio and thinks you could do better with Samsung's Galaxy Buds.

The AirPods Pro got an overall score of 75 out of a possible 100, which is higher than the much cheaper Amazon Echo Buds ($130). But as far as sound quality is concerned, the publication believes that Samsung's wireless earbuds are superior.

"The Echo Buds, Amazon's new noise-canceling true wireless headphones, didn't score quite as well in our tests, but they're solid performers and far cheaper at $130," Consumer Reports noted. "And while the AirPods Pro sound far better than Apple's earlier models, they still don't meet the audio quality of our top pick for true wireless sound, the Samsung Galaxy Buds, which also sell for around $130."

The Galaxy Buds scored an impressive 86 on 100 and that's despite the fact that they do not come with noise-cancelling tech. However, what it lacks in features, it makes up for in audio quality thanks to AKG, a Samsung-owned subsidiary with decades of experience in acoustics.

So if you're more interested in features than sound quality, then the Airpods Pro will be the right choice for you, but then again if you're looking for a cheaper alternative with better sound quality, then go for the Galaxy Buds.