After weeks of speculation, Apple has finally launched the Airpods Pro, a high-end version of its popular wireless earbuds that boast features like noise-cancellation, water-resistance, and the ability to scan the inside of your ear when you wear them for a snug fit.

Apple announced the Airpods Pro via a press release on Monday, Oct. 28, instead of unveiling it alongside other products such as the iPad and MacBook Pro at its annual October event. The headlining feature of the redesigned earbuds is active noise-cancellation, which blocks out sound to provide users with an immersive sound experience.

According to Apple, the Airpods Pro have inbuilt microphones that detect external sound and the earbuds then cancel it out. This noise-cancellation technology is very similar to the one used in the new Beats Solo Pro headphones. In addition to noise-cancellation, a very interesting feature that comes with the new earbuds is the "Ear Tip Fit Test," which is used to make sure the Airpods fit perfectly into one's ear by testing the quality of the seal.

This is done by using "advanced algorithms" that uses the sound from the microphone in each earbud to measure the sound level. It then compares this sound with that emerging from the speaker's driver and within seconds, the AirPods can figure out whether the ear tip is the right size, whether it sits perfectly, or if it should be adjusted to create a better seal.

The Airpods also use what they're calling "Adaptive EQ" which uses similar techniques to improve the sound quality. The tech giant claims the earbuds can ""automatically tune low- and mid-frequencies of the music to the shape of an individual's ear — resulting in a rich, immersive listening experience."

Some of the other features include a Transparency Mode, which allows users to listen to their surroundings while using the earphones. Moreover, Apple has added sweat and water resistance to this next-generation of Airpods, as well as an upgraded microphone that improves the quality and clarity of sound during a phonecall in windy weather conditions.

The Airpods Pro will start shipping on Wednesday, Oct. 20 for $249.