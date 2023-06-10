Sami Sheen: Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' Daughter Shares Shocking TikTok Video Getting Ready for 'Sex Worker' Job [WATCH]

Sami Sheen, the eldest daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, is planning to become a sex worker. Sami, 19, shared a TikTok video in which she gave her fans behind-the-scenes details about her new job as a "sex worker," including her plans for breast augmentation on Thursday.

Sami, who joined OnlyFans last year, expressed excitement about her upcoming "big reveal" after revealing that her viewers frequently want her to go topless on live. However, she didn't say directly if she plans to keep they request. The 19-year-old has since uploaded nearly 200 photos for her subscribers but she hasn't released any completely uncensored photos yet.

Big but Shocking Plans

In a TikTok video on Thursday, Sami told fans: "I know you're probably thinking: 'How the hell are you a sex worker if you keep [your breasts] censored?' But trust me, I have my ways. I still show pretty much everything."

"I just want to wait until the girls are done so I'm fully confident with everything I'm showing."

She also shared her plans to get breast implants, along with celebrating the first year of her OnlyFans account.

In addition to documenting her makeup routine, the teenager also said she shaves her "whole entire body" before shooting new content.

Sharing further details, Sami said, "I'm starting laser hair removal soon so that's gonna be a huge game-changer. I just can't stand shaving my whole entire body every time I need to work! It's so annoying!

"I just get all pretty and then see what happens" before adding that video content is her "least favorite" to make because she's "so awkward."

Anniversary Surprise

On June 13, 2022, Sami announced the opening of her adult business and pledged to provide exclusive uploads several times every week. OnlyFans, a subscription-based website, allows creators to share naked or partially nude content at a premium price.

In response to her daughter's career move, Richards, 52, exclusively told Page Six at the time: "Sami is 18, and this decision wasn't based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices."

Just days later, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum, who also has a daughter named Lola, 18, with Charlie, joined the NSFW website.

However, the "Two and a Half Men" actor, 57, blamed Sami's decisions to join OnlyFans on his ex-wife, telling Page Six, "She is now 18 years old and living with her mother. This did not happen inside my house.

He added, "I do not condone this, but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

However, Denise was far more supportive. Denise, who was married to Charlie from 2002 to 2006, jumped to social media to defend her daughter's decision and said, "Lots of negative comments on my social this past week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can't be judgemental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn't be either."