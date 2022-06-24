Denise Richards Joins OnlyFans, a Week After Daughter Sam 'Sami' Sheen' Opened Account on X-Rated Site

Denise Richards has followed in the footsteps of her daughter 18-year-old Sam 'Sami' Sheen by joining OnlyFans. Richards took to Instagram on Thursday to share that she had launched her own OnlyFans account, a week after Sami opened an account on the X-rated site and despite her ex-husband Charlie Sheen blasting her for allowing their daughter to take such a step.

However, Richards, 56, showed her support to Sami when she joined OnlyFans last week. And now she has reconfirmed it by joining the adult website herself. Sami, a high school dropout, shared a picture on June 13 that showed her peering at the camera from a hot tub while wearing a black bikini.

New Venture

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" start took to Instagram on Thursday to upload a video in which she was seen wearing a white dress and going barefoot along the beach. Her cleavage was highlighted by the dress' straps that had dropped down to her shoulders.

In the caption, she urged her 1.4 million Instagram followers fans to follow her on OnlyFans. "Ready... here we go," she wrote, before adding the hashtag #OnlyFans and writing: "Link in bio."

Social media users who click on that link are taken immediately to Richards' recently opened OnlyFans account, where she has just one post so far and where subscribers are asked to pay $25 per month to see her content.

OnlyFans subscribers need to pay $5 more than what her daughter Sami is charging for viewing her content. It is not known what kind of content Richards and Sami will be posting on the X-rated site.

Confirming Her Support

Unlike last week, Charlie Sheen hasn't reacted so far to Richards' decision to join only fans. Last week, Sheen blasted Richards for allowing Sami to join OnlyFans but has since pledged a "united front" with his ex-wife to support Sami.

Richards, on the other hand, defended her daughter on social media.

"She is 18 years now and living with her mother," Sheen told Fox News Digital last week via his publicist Jeff Ballard. "This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this, but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

"Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed," Sheen said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Now more than ever, it's essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she'll have it abundantly."

Richards has been a prominent advocate of her daughter despite their tense relationship. "Sami is 18, and this decision wasn't based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices," she had told Page Six after Sami joined OnlyFans last week.

While joking at the time that she could be tempted to start her own page on the website, she also posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram account supporting her daughter's decision to monetize racy photographs of herself.

"Lots of negative comments on my social this past week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can't be judgmental of her choices," Richards said on Instagram last week. "I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn't be either."

"Is it so bad to control it & monetize it too? I'm sorry, but sâ€” if I can get paid and at my age? To see me in a bikini?!? God bless you. Perhaps I should open my own account."

Richards and Charlie were married from 2002 to 2006; they also have a 17-year-old daughter named Lola.