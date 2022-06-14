Who Is Sami Sheen? Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's Daughter Joins OnlyFans

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's daughter Sam 'Sami' Sheen, 18, has joined the adult content platform OnlyFans. Her famous mother declared that she "supports" the NSFW venture as Sami posed in a bikini to make the announcement that she has joined OnlyFans. However, Charlie Sheen isn't too happy about it and blames Richards for this.

A few hours later, Sami, a high school dropout â€” who turned 18 in March â€” announced her adult business venture on Instagram with the same sultry swimsuit snap. The teenager also promised to "upload new content 2-3 times a week" and encouraged her subscribers to slide into her DMs.

Big Venture

Sami sounds confident about her new venture and said that she has all the support from her mother. "Click the link in my bio if u wanna see more ," she captioned the image, which showed her peering seductively out of a hot tub while wearing a black triangle bikini top.

Her dyed-blond hair was parted down the middle, and she wore a gold necklace around her neck and a dash of scarlet lipstick.

Sami's bio on the subscription-based social networking platform, which is frequently used to publish nude or partially nude photographs and videos for a premium charge, reads: "hey subscribe to see exclusive content ."

As of now, Sami has made only a single post, which she did on Monday. However, she promises to be more active throughout the week.

Her Instagram bio now links to her OnlyFans page, where she is offering $19.99 a month for "exclusive content" to her fans. Her profile promises new photos and videos '2x3 times a week' and invites followers to reach her directly.

Charlie and Denise have three children, the eldest of whom is Sami.

Although Richards has all the support for her daughter, Sami earlier had spoken about her problems living with her mother. In September 2021, Sami made headlines after posting a TikTok video in which she claimed she was "trapped in an abusive household" while living with Richards.

"1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc..." she wrote at the time.

Unhappy Father

It seems both Sami and Richards are now on good terms. Last month, Sami tweeted some nice images of herself and her mother grinning as they celebrated Mother's Day, indicating a thaw in their relationship.

"happy mother's day !! i love u so much mom. u have no idea how grateful i am to have u in my life," she captioned the post.

This time too Richards showed her support. "Sami I will always support you and always have your back. I love you," Richards wrote in the comments box.

"I love you thank you," Sami replied.

However, dad Charlie, who divorced Denise back in 2006, isn't so happy. He has blamed Richards after Sami decided to join OnlyFans. "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof," Charlie told Page Six.

"I do not condone this, but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity," he added.

Sami's announcement comes less than a month after she shared photos from her prom night on Instagram with her almost 40,000 followers.

Although many content creators use OnlyFans to share nude or risquÃ© content, many celebrities and influencers, such as Cardi B and Bella Thorne, maintain accounts where they share work-appropriate content with subscribers.

Charlie has an adult daughter, Cassandra, with Paula Profit, in addition to his daughter with Richards. He also has 13-year-old twins Max and Bob with Brooke Mueller.