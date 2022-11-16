Denise Richards' Car Shot At While Driving with Husband After Another Driver Fires Gunshots in Road Rage Incident in LA

Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers had a narrow escape after her car was shot at during a road rage incident on Monday in Los Angeles, according to reports. The actress was on her way to set with husband when someone in a nearby car fired at them. A bullet hit the back of their truck.

Luckily, the actress, 51, and her husband were left uninjured in the life-threatening road rage incident. Phypers, 50, was driving the Ford F-150 Shelby pickup truck while Richards was seated in the passenger seat when the shooting started. Photos show a bullet hole near the back of the driver's side of the couple's vehicle.

A Narrow Escape

Phypers was having trouble finding the location of the film studio where Richards was supposed to reach, TMZ reported on Tuesday. This made the male driver behind their car irritated.

According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, Phypers saw a "gold and maroon van" following them, and the driver was "obviously pissed." "[Phypers] could tell â€” he kept making rights because they were clearly being followed," the source said, adding that the couple were 'frantic.'

According to the source, Phypers allowed the irate vehicle driver to pass who was apparently shouting at them and trying to squeeze in front of their car. Phypers rolled down the window and addressed the motorist, who was blaming him for cutting them off.

After apologizing, Phypers sped away from the shouting driver. However, the irate driver allegedly fired at Phypers and Richards' car at that point, hitting the driver's side rear end. They discovered their car had been shot on the driver's side of the back end only after the couple arrived at Popsicle Studio LA, according to PEOPLE.

Though no one was physically harmed, the outlet reported that Richards was "unnerved" and crying hysterically when she showed up to the set of her upcoming movie, "Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace."

Moment of Tension

After hearing out Richards, someone from production dialed 9-1-1, according to TMZ. It's still not known whether a police report was made. According to the publication, Phypers accompanied the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star as she "powered through" and "worked for 12 hours" after that incident.

"The production company made her feel safe but they didn't file a police report. They think now that people were after the car itself because it's worth a lot of money," the insider added.

After the shoot was finished, Phypers and Richards were led back to their Los Angeles home by an off-duty police officer who just so happened to be on location.

Richards' most recent work, 'Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace', is scheduled for release in 2023.

"Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace," according to IMDb, follows the life of an Iraq War soldier who answers a summons from a higher power and sets out on a quest to prevent a fallen angel from assembling an army of the dead to conquer the world.

Richards plays Deborah, a weapons expert. She has a starring role alongside Josh Burdett and Korrina Rico. Richards is also in production for another film slated for 2023, "A Walking Miracle."

Richards and Phypers celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in September. Phypers and the 51-year-old actress showed off their relaxed chemistry throughout her two seasons on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. He manages a holistic medical facility In Malibu, California.