Roblox Doubles Down on Metaverse Experiences for Young Gamers

Gaming platform Roblox has detailed its vision to foray into metaverse, with revealing more plans towards social gaming to top 3D artists, programmers, builders and content creators.

Knowing that advertising will naturally exist in the metaverse just as it does in other parts of people's lives, Roblox plan to launch Immersive Ads next year.

"Brands and developers alike will be able to build never-before-seen ad experiences on Roblox, including portals that can seamlessly transport users back and forth between experiences," the company said during the Roblox Developers Conference (RDC) in San Francisco.

New Opportunities

This will create new opportunities for developers to generate revenue and enable brands to reach their communities more effectively, said the company.

Roblox currently has 58.5 million daily active users in more than 180 countries.

It announced to make Chat on Roblox more dynamic so it functions similarly to how we connect in the physical world.

"People aged 13 and older can now speak with one another in voice-enabled experiences," said Roblox.

The feature is built to mimic in-person conversations, and so is based on avatars' proximity to each other.

"It means you might whisper to a friend nearby or raise your voice to carry across a room. Since rolling out this feature, close to one million experiences have enabled voice communications," the gaming platform revealed.

Next year, people also will be able to use their webcam to express themselves in real-time through their avatars.

"Your camera will automatically map your facial movements as you speak, so your avatar can express how you're feeling, adding a new layer of immersion and connection," said Roblox.

In the coming weeks, Roblox will be releasing Facial Animations in the Marketplace, allowing users to create avatars to convey a wide range of expressions that best fit your mood and better capture emotions and gestures.

The company has also added several new features to Cloud including Place Publishing, Data Stores, and Cross-Server Messaging.