Marine scientists are baffled after two deep sea dolphins came to the shore of an Australian beach during two seperate incident. As the country is struggling with the bushfire the beach is still bustling with marine activity.

They are identified with the black and white markings. The southern right whale dolphins were seen on the Port Fairy's East Beach in Victoria State. According to the Xinhua news agency only one out of the two dolphins were able to be retrieved when they came to the beach.

"It is interesting that we have two (stranded) close together and in relatively similar locations," natural environment programs officer at Victoria's Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning, Mandy Watson, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Wednesday.

"These animals are normally found in deep water well offshore so they're very rarely seen in inshore waters."

Details about the creatures, found in pods of up to 1,000 along the Continental Shelf, remain fairly scarce, as observing the species is extremely difficult and expensive.

"We don't know much about these species, really, because they live in habitats that are so rough and so remote from us that it makes everything complicated," Deakin University marine ecologist Paul Tixier said.

Hoping to find out what happened to the wayward dolphin, tests will soon get underway that may shed light on the mystery.

