The second portion of its broadband constellation was the launch of 29 Starlink satellites that SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station between the end of February and early March. The Starlink 10-41 mission liftoff at 9:56:40 p.m. EST (0256:40 UTT) on launch Complex 40 in Florida.

Consequently, the company confirmed successfully the launch of all its 29 satellites at around 11: 03 p.m. EST. The mission was the 22nd launch (out of 2026) of the SpaceX mission to support its low Earth Orbit internet network.

The mission details state that the flight stated flying on a north-easterly route after a few months of south-easterly pathways. The Weather Squadron 45 had predicted a 90 per cent possibility of good conditions in the time of day of the launch, with only a minor probability of a cumulus cloud formation to cause any interference.

Booster B1078 Lands At Sea

The first stage booster of the SpaceX mission was the Falcon 9 with tail number B1078, which was the 26th flight. Its past missions comprised the Crew-6, Nusantara Lima and USSF-124 missions. About 8.5 minutes into its lift off, the booster landed on the autonomous ship, located in the Atlantic Ocean at the coast of South Carolina.

This was the 152nd landing on that ship and the 580th successful booster landing done by SpaceX. Reusable booster landings continue to be in the center stage of the spaceX cost-saving approach, enabling the company to keep the launch pace fast and reduce the costs of the missions.

The Florida launch happened on Sunday, but the day before, a Florida launch was preceded by another liftoff of a Falcon9 in California to demonstrate that the company can run almost back-to-back flights on different coasts.

Starlink Constellation Is Coming to Grow

The 29 new satellites are part of the gradually expanding Starlink constellation that is getting ready by SpaceX to offer broadband high speeds to the entire planet. Earlier that Sunday, SpaceX deployed 25 Starlink satellites.

The constellation works with a low Earth orbit, usually at the altitudes of about 550 kilometers, which allows less latency than the conventional geostationary satellites.

Starlink has grown to be a significant source of revenue to SpaceX and serves residential, enterprise and government clients around the world. The company is still increasing the frequency of satellite production and launch frequency as it develops global coverage capacity. The mission on Sunday night carried on the high rate of SpaceX launch at the beginning of the month due to good weather conditions and a successful booster recovery.