How Did Young Capone Die? Rapper Rodriguez Smith Dies Aged 35 After Being Reported Missing in Chicago

Rapper Young Capone -- a protege of Jermaine Dupri also known as Dopeboy Ra and RaRa--has tragically died weeks after he reportedly went missing in Chicago. He was 35. His publicist Aleesha Carter announced the sad news of his death via an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"This is with a heavy heavy heart that I'm even posting this. We made magic when we strategically put out projects, always," her post began. "Young Capone aka Dopeboy Ra aka Rara was one of my first Hip Hop/ Rap clients, and I can't believe the news I just got of his unexpected passing," the post continued.

Tragic and Heartbreaking

"A friend...a client and just huge in East Atlanta. This is not the easiest post at all. Rest easy, RIP," her statement read.

The Instagram post also included a segment from his music video with Mario, titled "Choosin," alongside visuals paying tribute to the rapper from Atlanta, known by fans as Dopeboy Ra or RaRa.

However, the exact cause of Young Capone's death remains unclear at this time.

As reported by 103.5 The Beat, Capone was reported missing in Chicago in July. It's unclear if he was found before his death.

Following the revelation of his death, figures like Jermaine Dupri and several other artists shared their tributes and condolences.

Dupri posted a snippet of the track "I'm Hot" by Young Capone, along with a photo of the late musician smoking inside a car. He captioned the post with four dove emojis in the caption.

Tip from Grand Hustle released a statement honoring the rapper's memory and extending condolences to his family and supporters.

"The Grand Hustle family is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Rara (formally known as Young Capone). We are sending our sincere condolences to his family, children, friends and the Atlanta community.

"Our Grand Hustle brother will be truly missed for his remarkable presence and effortless talent."

Music manager Djuan Hart posted a tribute on Instagram with the music video for Friends: "Really not the type of post i wanna be posting man. The making of this video was the first thing came to mind when I heard shawty was deceased. Big talent no... Condolences to his family and loved ones."

Rapper J.I.D tweeted: "ra passed away I'm f**ked up."

Mystery Shrouds Death

Young Capone, who was born Rodriguez Smith, shot to fame in the mid-2000s by making a name for himself within the underground hip-hop circuit in Atlanta, according to XXL. In his prolific career spanning more than two decades, the rapper released numerous albums, including the 2010 hit "Tha Life of a Youngsta," followed by "Paper and Politics."

These albums were launched prior to his decision to adopt the name Dopeboy Ra. He later joined forces with Grand Hustle, contributing to tracks like "Friends" and "Game 7" on their 2017 album "We Want Smoke."

Notable collaborations included work with Daz Dillinger and Jermaine Dupri, the latter of whom he eventually signed with under the So So Def label in 2006. One of his tracks, "Lights, Camera, Action," was released during this period, as reported by People.

Late last year, he released his album "SlumMade 2.0," as reported by XXL.