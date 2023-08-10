How Did Lil Tay Die? Gen Z Influencer and Controversial Social Media Star Rapper and Brother Die 'Aged 14 Sparking Speculation of Car Crash

Influencer and rapper Lil Tay, whose real name was Claire Eileen Qi Hope, has reportedly died at the age of 14. The representatives of the young rapper, who gained prominence by calling herself "the youngest flexer of the century" when shot to fame on social media at the age of 9 in 2017, announced her tragic death on Instagram on Wednesday.

The unnamed family member who confirmed Lil Tay's death also revealed that her 21-year-old brother, Jason Tian, has also died. Her cause of death hasn't been revealed by her family. The irreverent Gen Z went viral for posting spoof videos of herself on YouTube clutching wads of cash to her ears.

Mysterious Double Death

Lil Tay got embroiled in intense controversy as accusations arose that she was subjected to physical and emotional abuse by her father, and her brother was accused of exploiting her. The situation also led to her mother losing her job as a real estate agent due to the content associated with the young influencer.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing," read the statement dedicated to the native Canadian, who relocated to Los Angeles amid her rise to cyber superstardom.

"We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain" continued the message. "This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock."

More shockingly, the Instagram post also revealed that Tay's brother has also died.

As of now, the identity of her deceased sibling has not been confirmed.

"Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief," said the online notice.

"During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation," the spokesperson wrote.

"Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her."

Owing to her controversial content, often containing offensive language including racial slurs like the "N-word," Lil Tay managed to amass more than 3.3 million followers on Instagram.

Controversial Life

In 2018, she publicly apologized for her use of derogatory language, stating during an episode of her short-lived reality series "Life with Tay" on the Zeus Network: "I really apologize to everyone I offended... I'm not racist at all."

Later, in 2021, her older brother, Jason Tian, reportedly launched a GoFundMe campaign seeking $19,000, alleging that the then-young teenager required financial help to address her "abusive" and "absentee" father, Chris Hope, in court.

Despite her personal struggles, fans sent condolences on Lil Tay's Instagram after learning of her death. "Rest up...This is tragic," penned a mourner, punctuating thief's grief with a broken heart emoji.

"So heartbreaking," groaned an equally crushed admire.

"R.I.P. Angel," wrote another.

Speculation about the cause of death has initiated debates on social media, with some users, including Jesse Ryan, claiming to have witnessed the incident.

"As someone who was at the scene I can confirm that both were together when passing. Due to car collision. The brother was driving," he wrote.

"Local officials are speculating "texting and driving" being the cause. The other vehicle occupants were okay with minor injuries."

Christopher Hope, Lil Tay's lawyer father, declined to comment when approached by DailyMail.com.

Their relationship appeared to be strained, as Lil Tay herself once mentioned that she lacked a father figure in a tribute to rapper XXXTentacion after his passing in 2018.