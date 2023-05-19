How Did Andy Rourke Die? The Smiths Bassist Dies Aged 59 after Long Battle With Pancreatic Cancer

Andy Rourke, the bassist and founding member of the iconic British rock band, The Smiths, has died of cancer. He was 59. The tragic news of Rourke's death, which followed a "lengthy battle" with pancreatic cancer, was announced by former band member and guitarist Johnny Marr.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer. Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans. We request privacy at this sad time," a heartbroken Marr wrote on Twitter.

Succumbing to the Killer Disease

Rourke's death came as a shock to his bandmates and fans. He was battling pancreatic cancer for the past few years.

Rourke played on The Smiths' most popular songs, including This Charming Man and There Is a Light That Never Goes Out, as well as Morrissey's solo hits after the band split up in 1987.

The bassist contributed to The Smiths' four studio albums, including The Smiths (1984), Meat Is Murder (1985), The Queen Is Dead (1986), and Strangeways, Here We Come (1987).

Born Jan. 17, 1964 in Manchester, England, Rourke first became friends with Marr when he was 11 years old. In their teenage years, Rourke and Marr routinely jammed together before the two of them, along with vocalist Morrisey and drummer Mike Joyce, formed The Smiths in 1982.

The Manchester native was an integral part of the band until they split in 1987, just before the release of their fourth studio album, Strangeways, Here We Come.

According to CNN, Rourke continued to collaborate with Morrissey on his solo project and shared the stage with musicians like SinÃ©ad O'Connor, The Pretenders, Badly Drawn Boy, and guitarist Aziz Ibrahim.

A Star Is Gone

Speculations of a Smiths reunion would spread with monotonous frequency. However, it was just wishful thinking. When Morrissey spoke at SXSW in 2006, he shattered the dream. The singer announced to a packed house that a $5 million offer for the band to reunite was rejected. He then remarked, "Money doesn't come into it."

A Smiths reunion looked less and less likely after Morrissey and Marr got into an argument on social media last year. Rourke's death means there won't be a traditional comeback.

Suede bassist Mat Osman complimented Rourke's special talent as he lamented the loss of the rocker.

"A total one-off â€“ a rare bassist whose sound you could recognize straight away. I remember so clearly playing that Barbarism break over and over, trying to learn the riff, and marveling at this steely funk driving the track along," the rocker tweeted.

"Not only the most talented bass player I've ever had the privilege to play with but the sweetest, funniest lad I've ever met. Andy's left the building, but his musical legacy is perpetual. I miss you so much already. Forever in my heart, mate," Rourke's bandmate, drummer Mike Joyce, tweeted.

"I am so saddened to hear this news. Andy was a superb musician and a lovely guy," Stephen Street, The Smiths producer, said.

"I haven't been able to read any other news about details yet, but I send my deepest condolences and thoughts to his friends and family. RIP."

Later in his career, Rourke collaborated with fellow Mancunian bass guitarist Gary "Mani" Mounfield from the Stone Roses and Peter Hook from New Order in the band Freebass.

He spent two years touring with another Manchester musician, Badly Drawn Boy, with whom he also performed.