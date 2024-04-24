Quick-Thinking Pilot Averts Near-Collision Between Four Planes at Busy JFK International Airport

At JFK International Airport, a Swiss Air flight narrowly avoided a major mishap of collision with four other planes during takeoff, thanks to the pilot's swift action. The incident, which occurred on April 17, is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). LiveATC, an archive of air traffic control audio, captured the dramatic moment.

The Swiss Air pilot, upon realizing the impending danger, promptly aborted takeoff and alerted air traffic control, saying, "Swiss 17K heavy rejecting takeoff. Traffic on the runway." An air traffic controller urged the pilot to exit the runway immediately.

The FAA confirmed that the Swiss Air flight aborted takeoff due to four aircraft crossing the same runway. However, details about the other airlines involved were not disclosed by the federal regulator.

This incident adds to a series of aviation mishaps at JFK International Airport this year. In January, a Delta Boeing 737 narrowly avoided colliding with an American Airlines Boeing 777. Two days later, a JetBlue flight collided with the tail of an empty plane. Similar incidents occurred recently at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and involved JetBlue and Southwest Airlines flights.

Additionally, the FAA briefly grounded all Alaska Airlines planes due to a faulty computer system. Boeing faced scrutiny after a door plug fell off one of its planes mid-flight, and a whistleblower testified to Congress about safety concerns within the company.

Sam Salehpour, a quality engineer at Boeing, highlighted a "culture of retaliation" against employees who raise safety issues. He emphasized the importance of meeting specifications and requirements for airplane safety.