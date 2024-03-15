Seven Passengers Sue Alaska Airlines and Boeing Over Door Plug Blow Out Incident

Seven passengers from the harrowing Alaska Airlines flight that made headlines after a door-sized panel blew off mid-air are taking legal action against the airline and aircraft manufacturer Boeing. The lawsuit, filed in Washington's King County Superior Court, recounts the terrifying experience endured by the plaintiffs, including Cuong Tran, who was seated near the door plug that blew out, causing rapid depressurization inside the Boeing 737 Max 9 jet.

According to their attorneys, the plaintiffs suffered physical injuries and emotional distress during the incident on January 5th. The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) found that four crucial bolts were missing from the door plug, triggering further investigation into maintenance procedures.

The incident has sparked multiple lawsuits, with passengers seeking accountability and compensation for their ordeal. The lawsuit adds to the mounting pressure on Boeing, already under scrutiny following previous accidents involving its 737 Max series. In response to the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded certain Boeing 737 Max 9 planes pending investigation, while the US Justice Department initiated a criminal inquiry into the matter.

The legal action underscores concerns regarding product safety and corporate responsibility in the aviation industry. Ari Friedman, representing the passengers, highlighted the impact on individuals and communities when companies prioritize cost-cutting over safety measures.

Furthermore, a separate class-action lawsuit alleges malfunctioning oxygen masks and injuries resulting from the plane's rapid depressurization. The legal proceedings reflect passengers' efforts to seek justice and hold responsible parties accountable for the traumatic incident.