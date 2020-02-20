At least one flight was diverted moments before landing after an emergency evacuation at the Reagan Washington National Airport Traffic Control Tower. According to the latest updates, activation of a sprinkler alarm led to the issuance of the emergency protocol.

Several planes were seen circling the airport waiting for clearance following the triggering of the fire alarm. The incident disrupted flight arrivals and departures. The services have since been restored.

While the evacuation was going on, air traffic controllers handled traffic from a remote tower location. The officials returned to the main tower of the Reagan Washington National Airport Traffic Control Tower at 11:35 a.m.

An investigation has been launched on what prompted the alarm.

Information on flight delays is available on the FAA website

***This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.