What Was Inside the Oscars Goodie Bag? Here's All You Need to Know About the $170K Worth of Gifts Given to the Nominees This Year

As the Oscars came to an end, attention turned to the goodie bags, a tradition filled with lavish gifts for nominees. This year's goodie bag, valued at over $170,000, stirred controversy over its cost and relevance.

The goodie bag, known as the "Everyone Wins" nominee gift bags, was assembled by PR company Distinctive Assets and included items ranging from luxury trips to wellness products. While the tradition has faced backlash over the years, it remains a coveted perk for nominees, despite not being officially tied to the awards show itself.

Items inside this year's bag included complimentary bags of Canadian brand Smack for cat owners, as well as 10,000 canine meals donated to Peta's Global Compassion Fund by v-dog. Additionally, nominees have the chance to win holidays to destinations like a Swiss chalet, a holistic wellness retreat near Hollywood, and a three-night stay in Saint Barts.

Wellness items, electrical goods, skincare products, topical glutathione, microneedling kits, portable purse seats, blenders, and an infrared grill were also among the many gifts. Distinctive Assets' founder, Lash Fary, confirmed that this year's bag is valued similarly to the 2023 edition, stressing that the gifts are a recognition of nominees' influence rather than their monetary value.

Despite ongoing debate surrounding the expense of the tradition, companies eagerly vie for a spot in the bag, recognizing the exposure to A-list celebrities as invaluable for their brands. With nearly 60 items in total, the goodie bag continues to be a highlight of Oscar season, offering nominees a taste of luxury amid the glitz and glamour of Hollywood's biggest night.