Nice To Not Meet You Ending, Episode 16 (Finale): Wi Jeong Sin Makes Final Move Against Lee Dae Ho

Nice To Not Meet You episode 16 will air on tvN on Tuesday (December 30) at 8:50 PM KST. The chapter is likely to feature the downfall of Lee Dae Ho. In the preview, Wi Jeong Sin makes her final move against the businessman after teaming up with Lim Hyeon Jun and Gwon Se Na. Big revelations against the businessman might become the talk of the town.

The penultimate episode shared a glimpse of the reporter's final move. She appears on a talk show with Se Na and Hyeon Jun to expose Dae Ho. Lee Jae Hyeong and Yun Hwa Yeong have offered their support for this investigation report. It remains to be seen if Jeong Sin's big move will backfire.

The newly released stills tease happy endings for Jeong Sin and Hyeon Jun. The pictures feature them at Namsan, enjoying a date. A photo shows the actor looking at the reporter with affection in his eyes. Another image focuses on the reporter, who is struggling to hide her feelings.

Another set of images features the final moments of Good Detective Kang Pil Gu Season 5. The cast and crew become emotional after wrapping the production process. A still shows Hyeon Jun walking towards the crew members with a bouquet in his hand. Another photo focuses on Director Park Byeong Gi, who watches the actor with a bright smile.

Here is everything to know about Nice To Not Meet You episode 16, including the release date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video.

Nice To Not Meet You revolves around the love-hate relationship between Lim Hyeon Jun and Wi Jeong Sin. Hyeon Jun was once a famous actor who wanted to be known as a romantic lead. Unfortunately, he rose to fame through a detective series titled Good Detective Kang Pil Gu. Lee Jung Jae plays Lim Hyeon Jun, and Lim Ji Yeon portrays Wi Jeong Sin in the mini-series.

The other lead cast members are Kim Ji Hun and Seo Ji Hye. Ji Hun appears as Lee Jae Hyung, a former baseball player. He is now the CEO of Sports Eunsung. Jae Hyung's life takes an unexpected turn after he meets Jeong Sin. Meanwhile, Ji Hye features Yoon Hwa Young, the youngest-ever department head of the entertainment desk at Sports Eunsung. She is also Jae Hyung's ex-girlfriend.

Screenwriter Jeong Yeo Rang wrote the script for this mini-series, and Kim Ga Ram directed it. The Monday-Tuesday drama is developed by Studio Dragon. The supporting cast members are Park Hae Rin as Ban Soo Jung, Oh Yeon Seo as Kwon Se Na, Choi Gwi Hwa as CEO Hwang, Jeon Seong Woo as Park Byung Gi, Kim Jae Cheol as Lee Dae Ho, Na Young Hee as Song Ae Sook, Jeon Su Kyung as Oh Mi Ran, Kim Hyun Jin as Lim Sun Woo, Jin Ho Eun as Wi Hong Shin, Kim Beop Rae as Hong Guk Kang, and Jo Hee Bong as CEO Son.