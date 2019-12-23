It's no secret that Apple's popular video calling service FaceTime is banned in the United Arab Emirates and some other Middle Eastern countries. However, there are alternative apps that allow iOS users to video chat on their iPhone and iPads one such app is ToTok, a popular viable alternative to FaceTime. However, the app is not what you think it is.

The popular social media app has been found to be a spyware app, likely developed by the UAE government to keep a tab on its citizens. The UAE's strict laws forbid the use of FaceTime and other similar services such as WhatsApps video calling service, Viber and Skye, for political and other concerns. These unlicensed VoIP services are blocked in the region, and users resort to VPN networks and alternative apps for making video calls.

The ToTok app is quite similar to end-to-end user encrypted apps such as WhatsApp and Skype and is widely used by the local Emirati population. But American Intelligence officials have claimed that the app isn't just another user-to-user messaging app, and that it has a more sinister purpose.

The allegations

The officials claim the UAE government has been using ToTok to keep track users. They that the app is being used for purposes including, but not limited to, data mining text conversations, collecting physical location data of users through location access, and recording audio.

According to a New York Times report, it is still unclear when the intelligence officials first found out that the app was a spyware and was being used to track users and mine data. However, a source familiar with the matter had said that the American officials have warned its allies internally about the app and its dangers.

ToTok's popularity

ToTok functioned normally in countries such as the UAE, where other such apps are banned and this appeal has lead to the app's popularity in the region.

ToTok which was originally available to download on both Android and iOS platforms has gained popularity in Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia and most recently North America, so much so that the app was being promoted by Chinese Telecom giant Huawei in one of its advertisements.

But now after the discovery by the American officials, both Apple and Google have removed the app from their respective app stores. However, users who have the app already installed on their phones are still able to use the app, unless they uninstall it, which is what we strongly suggest.