Perfect Crown Spoilers: Cast Member Byeon Woo Seok Spills About Grand Prince Ian [Video]

Following his recent success in Lovely Runner, Byeon Woo Seok takes on a new role in Perfect Crown, the highly anticipated romantic comedy drama starring IU, Noh Sang Hyun, and Gong Seung Yeon. The mini-series, just a couple of weeks from its premiere, introduces Woo Seok as Grand Prince Ian, a member of a royal family who is popular among people.

The actor recently opened up about his character and teased an emotional journey for Prince Ian in the upcoming drama, scheduled to premiere on Friday (April 10). Sharing his excitement about greeting viewers again after a two-year hiatus, the actor explained he feels grateful because there is a lot of buzz about this television project. According to him, the reason for choosing this drama as his comeback project is its script.

"I'm really excited and looking forward to greeting [viewers] with a new character for the first time in a while. I think there's a lot of interest, so I feel grateful, and I want to show an even better side of myself because of that. When I read the script, I could picture myself as Grand Prince Ian. It touched me emotionally as well. That's why I got the feeling that I really wanted to do this project as soon as I read the script," Woo Seok said.

Byeon Woo Seok as Grand Prince Ian

The cast member described Prince Ian in three words: "unyielding spirit", "loneliness", and "beloved by the people". Explaining further, the actor said Prince Ian receives lots of love from the public because he maintains his dignity and integrity as a member of the royal family in public settings. He always displays his grace and garners the interest of the people.

"I thought that since he receives much love from the people, there would also simultaneously be envy and jealousy. While being kind to some, he is also cold to others. Since he's a figure that cannot show any cracks, I thought a lot about his relationship with characters and tried to express the slight changes in emotions," Woo Seok added.

Perfect Crown Spoilers

The actor teased a deep romance between Prince Ian and Seong Hui Ju in the upcoming romantic comedy drama. He asked viewers to watch the mini-series carefully to know the decisions made by each character and the outcome of their decisions. The cast member further said the change in the relationship between the characters will also be an interesting point to watch in this MBC drama.

"This is a project that is interesting to find out what decision each character makes and what results from those decisions amidst the special backdrop of a constitutional monarchy in the 21st century. The changes in the relationship between the characters will also be an interesting key point to watch. There will be many visual elements to keep watch, including the art, set, costume, and more, so please show lots of interest and love for Perfect Crown," Woo Seok teased.

The mini-series revolves around the romantic relationship between a chaebol heiress named Sung Hee Joo and Grand Prince Yi Wan. IU will portray Hee Joo, and Woo Seok will play Prince Ian in the romantic comedy drama. Screenwriter Yoo Ji Won, who won the Excellence Award in the Long-Form Series category at the 2022 MBC Drama Script Competition, wrote the script for this mini-series. It is directed by Park Joon Hwa, known for his works like What's Wrong With Secretary Kim and the Alchemy of Souls series.

Perfect Crown Preview

The newly released preview video shows Hui Ju boldly proposing to Prince Ian with a confident smile. She tells the Prince that he will definitely benefit from this deal because of her commoner status, good educational background, competence, and toughness. The Prince agrees and orders her to prepare herself to become Prince Ian's wife. The couple then enjoyed romantic dates together, while cameras followed them everywhere.

However, things take an unexpected turn after Prime Minister Min Jeong Woo opposes the marriage and requests the Prince to cut ties with the commoner. Queen Dowager Yoon Irang also expresses her concerns about the royal marriage. The production team has teased trouble for the on-screen couple, while the newly released poster features a romantic moment between the two.

"This poster captures the waltz scene, which was seen briefly in the teaser, as a romantic moment between the two characters alone. We hope that viewers will also experience the intoxicating atmosphere of the grand ball. Please keep an eye on the story of the royal couple as they each move forward towards the futures they desire," the producers teased.