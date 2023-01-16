Alchemy Of Souls Part 3: Cast Dishes About Series Renewal

Alchemy Of Souls part 2 finale left the viewers waiting for another season, which would follow Jang Wook and Jin Bu Yeon as they begin their new journey. Actor Lee Jae Wook seems to have some answers about the series renewal. He recently dished about the possibilities of a new sequel during an interview.

The last episode of Alchemy Of Souls part 2 aired on tvN Sunday, January 8, and the viewers were curious about the series' renewal. In episode 10, the onscreen couple fought against the evil force and helped the people in Daeho. Then they worked together to bring peace to the country. In the meantime, their family and friends desperately waited for their return.

The sequel ended by teasing a new beginning for Jang Wook and his friends. Several questions were unanswered in the finale, including the fate of Seo Yul and the Crown Prince. But the romantic fantasy thriller drama may not return with a new episode, according to cast member Jae Wook.

During his interview with Xportsnews, the actor said he is happy that the one-year project concluded successfully. He also thanked the fans for tuning in to Alchemy Of Souls.

"I feel that we concluded our one-year project well, so I'm happy. I want to thank all the viewers who tuned in to Alchemy of Souls," he said.

Alchemy Of Souls Part 3 Renewed or Cancelled

Since the K-drama managed to get good viewership ratings and captured the attention of international fans, chances are high for it to return with another sequel. If tvN and the production team decided to come back with another season, it would be one of the highly anticipated Korean dramas to return with a new sequel.

An official confirmation from the production team or the broadcasting channel about the series renewal has not been revealed yet. Until then, the followers of this romantic fantasy thriller drama can watch the first 30 episodes on the official website of tvN drama or enjoy it with subtitles on Netflix.

People in Korea can watch Alchemy Of Souls on the official website of tvN. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the romantic fantasy thriller drama with subtitles on Netflix.