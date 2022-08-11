Tommy Lee, Pamela Anderson's Ex-Husband Shocks His 1.4 Million Instagram Fans after Posting Photo of His Penis [WATCH]

Tommy Lee left his 1.4 million fans shocked on Thursday by posting a photo of his penis on Instagram feed. The legendary rocker, 59, who was married to Pamela Anderson, shared a full-frontal nude photo of his famously tattooed body by sitting down on the edge of a bath without caring what the world would think of the snap.

Fans got a glimpse of Lee's manhood in the most recent Pam & Tommy biographical series, though it was a prosthetic. However, this time Lee gave a real glimpse of his manhood. The photo has since gone viral, with many slamming Lee, while others laughed at the photo of his penis.

Not an Accident

In the photo, Lee is seen showing off his genitalia to his 1.4 million followers on Instagram site while wearing nothing but a chain necklace and nipple rings. Tommy captioned the photo "ooops" â€“ but something suggests the X-rated upload was no accident by any means.

The photo shows him sitting on the edge of a bath, with his entire body virtually exposed, down to his appendage.

Although Lee wanted to show his heavily-tattooed body, it didn't take time for his fans to understand what he really wanted to show.

The father of two, who was infamously part of a sex tape with Pamela Anderson, who he was previously married, was soon flooded with comments on his Instagram account.

Although Instagram has a strict no nudity policy, the post has not yet been taken down. The photo remained on Instagram for hours.

The first one to comment on his d**k pic was his wife Brittany Furlan, who was equally shocked like many of his fans. The 35-year-old actress and internet star wrote: "OH MY GOD."

Understandably, she couldn't believe her eyes.

Dirty Stunt

It isn't known why Lee decided to post a photo of his penis. Many of his fans called it a publicity stunt, while many expressed their shock. 'TOMMY PUT THE PHONE DOWN NOW,' wrote one fan, while comedian Ryan Sickler joked about the photo.

Comedian Ryan Sickler joked: "Does the camera add 5lbs?"

Machine Gun Kelly's drummer, Rook, soon joined the chorus of comments, writing "I'M F****N DYING."

"Looks like a relaxing bath!" joked another.

Not only celebrities, even Grindr, the online dating service for homosexuals, bi, transgender, and queer people, felt obligated to make the sarcastic remark, "Wrong app, darling."

Influencer Daniel Mac wrote: "How long will this stay up?"

"TOM YOU CANT POST THIS ON INSTAGRAM," wrote another concerned user.

"Bro. The first thing I see when I open Instagram," wrote yet another user.

"Well I didn't expect this when I opened Instagram," wrote yet another of his followers.

Lee, however, thought his post was funny. The rock star quickly followed it up with a picture of an elephant swaying its trunk and gazing at a naked male model. "How do you breathe through that little thing??" he captioned the photo referring to his own manhood.

Lee gained a new fan base lately after his relationship with Pamela Anderson was revisited in the dramatic miniseries Pam & Tommy. While Lee lent his support to the series that follows their turbulent relationship and their stolen sex tape, Anderson was not happy with the raunchy biography.

In his 2005 memoir Tommyland, Lee writes that he had a lengthy discussion with his private parts about falling for Baywatch bombshell Pamela Anderson.

The erotic scene was recreated in Pam and Tommy on Disney+, where Sebastian Stan assumed the role of the star. For the graphic sequence in Pam & Tommy, several puppeteers were employed, and Jason Mantzoukas provided the voice for Lee's mechanical genitalia.