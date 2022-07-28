Who Is 'The Big Guy'? Hunter Biden's Associate Referred to Joe Biden as 'Big Guy' in Panic Text Message after Laptop Hard Drive Leaks

One of Hunter Biden's former business associates used the words "the Big Guy" to refer to Joe Biden in a panicked message the same day news of his laptop being left behind in a Delaware shop was broken, according to reports. The reference was made not once but twice in two different messages, raising suspicion that the nicknames refer to the President.

James Gilliar, a former British Special Forces officer with connections to UK intelligence services, discussed the report published first by The New York Post that Hunter left his laptop at a Delaware store on Oct. 14, 2020, according to the information provided by a whistleblower to GOP congressional investigators probing the laptop.

Shocking Revelations

It is believed that Gilliar,58, used "the Big Gut" to refer to Joe Biden. At least, the messages suggest so. Gilliar in the message to the individual said that the information concerning Biden's alleged involvement in his son's international agreements would not be devastating, regardless of the outcome of the 2020 presidential race.

"Hunter and/or Joe or Joe's campaign [would] try to make it 'Oh, we were never involved' ... and try to basically make us collateral damage?" Gilliar was asked in the message by that person.

"I don't see how that would work for them..." Gilliar replied in the message sent at 6.07 p.m., according to the New York Post, which claims to have reviewed the text.

"I think in the scenario that he wins they would just leave sleeping dogs lie," Gilliar added.

He then uses the word "the Big Guy" in his next message. "If they lose, honestly, I don't think that the Big Guy really cares about that because he'll be too busy focusing on all the other sâ€“t he is doing."

The identity of the "big guy" has become part of the grand jury investigation in Wilmington, Delaware into Hunter's business dealings. Since then, calls to include President Biden, who has constantly denied any involvement in his son's transactions, in a conspiracy probe have only grown.

Not the Only Time

This isn't, however, the only time Gilliar used the words "the Big Guy". He had earlier referenced "the Big Guy" as he acted as the driving force behind Hunter and his uncle Jim Biden's proposed multimillion-dollar agreement with Chinese energy company CEFC.

Gilliar had sent Hunter and his colleagues an email in May 2017 to codify how they would divide the proceeds from their agreement with China's largest private energy company.

In the email, Gilliar stated that the profits would be divided, with 20 percent going to each of four partners, including "JG" (presumably himself) and "H" (presumably Hunter). The remaining 20 percent would be divided secretly, with 10 percent going to "Jim"â€”likely Hunter Biden's uncleâ€”and "10 held by H for the big guy."

If Joe Biden is the "big guy," it would go against his claim that he had nothing to do with his son's business affairs. The president has consistently denied any allegations of financial misconduct.

Wednesday's revelations once again prove that the President's claims may not be all true. Hunter's business operations are currently being looked into by former President Donald Trump's chosen attorney, Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss.

The 52-year-old may be charged with alleged tax violations or, more seriously, with offences relating to foreign lobbying, according to a report from CNN last week.

The White House claimed earlier this month that the President stands by his claims that he never spoke with his son Hunter about his business activities.

However, the mystery about "the Big Guy" now almost clearly points toward Joe Biden. In fact, Tony Bobulinski, a US Navy veteran and another former associate of the first son, claimed in public that President Biden was referred to as "big guy" and that he was aware of and participating in the proposed CEFC sale in October 2020.

Bobulinski claimed the feds he met with Biden on May 2, 2017, in the lobby bar of the Beverly Hilton with Hunter and Jim. That same month, Bobulinski gave the FBI all of his texts and papers pertaining to the Biden family.

He said that the meeting's goal was to assess him for a reliable position as CEO of the joint venture with CEFC. After the meeting, according to Bobulinski, Biden told him: "Thank you for helping my son... My son and my brother trust you emphatically, so I trust you."

As the investigation against the president's son apparently reached a "critical stage," officials were reportedly considering criminal charges against Hunter at the time.

If, as predicted by polls, the GOP wins the House in the November midterm elections, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has already threatened a series of "aggressive" investigations â€” including public hearings â€” into Joe, Hunter, and Jim Biden.