Pamela Anderson Divorcing Her Fifth Husband Dan Hayhurst Because 'He Was a D**k to Her'

Pamela Anderson and her fifth husband, Dan Hayhurst, are divorcing after just 13 months of marriage, according to a Rolling Stone report published on Thursday. The former 'Baywatch' actress, 54, reportedly has filed for divorce in Canada where she had relocated with her new husband last year, according to her representative.

It is not known what exactly is the reason behind the bitter divorce but sources close to the couple said that it is because Hayhurst was "unkind, unsupportive" and "a d**k." Hayhurst He was previously Anderson's bodyguard and a contractor at her home before their romance blossomed and they got married in 2020.

Five and Gone

The blonde bombshell married Hayhurst in December 2020 after just a few months together. The insider said "Pamela loves as authentically as she lives" and her "pandemic whirlwind" romance with Dan fizzled out." The source also told the magazine that while things were initially blissful initially the pandemic, being quarantined together ultimately took its unromantic toll.

The source said, "Dan turned out to be a d**k to Pamela â€” he was unkind and unsupportive. After you spent two years living every second with someone, you get to know them better â€” and for worse.

The couple fell in love during the early days of the Covid pandemic after spending a lot of time together in lockdown. The two then married in December 2020. Anderson also shared an exclusive intimate look at her special day with stunning wedding photos and video while gushing over her new beau.

"I'm exactly where I need to be - in the arms of a man who truly loves me," Anderson had told Daily Mail at the time.

However, just one year down the line, the equation between the two have drastically changed. "Things are not amicable at all between them at the moment, because she decided they had nothing in common, he didn't treat her in the way she felt she wanted to be treated," the source said.

"They had been fighting, even though he said he wanted to make the marriage work."

End of Another Episode

Anderson had settled in Canada post her marriage to Hayhurst. The 13 months of her marriage has been quite eventful. Just a month after her marriage Anderson in an interview with British TV show 'Loose Women' shocked viewers by appearing in bed with her new husband.

Talking from their home, she said: "We haven't left here since Christmas Eve [about being in bed together]." Her comments were met with criticism on social media, with users labeling the interview "awkward and embarrassing".

However, according to reports, Anderson has now moved out of the couple's marital home and is currently back in California spending time with her two sons, according to the magazine.

The former Playboy cover girl has also been spotted in her adopted hometown several times since late last year and was most recently seen last week without her wedding ring. The couple's relationship was plagued with drama from the outset, when Hayhurst's ex Carey came forward with furious allegations that Anderson split up their family.

"I want people to know that my almost five-year relationship, with three children involved, ended because of the affair Pam and Dan started while he was still with me," Carey told the Sun after the marriage made headlines.

With this split, it brings and end to Anderson's fifth marriage. She was first married to Tommy Lee, with whom she shares sons Brandon, 25, and Dylan, 24. She then married and divorced Kid Rock in 2006. Anderson then married music producer Rick Salomon twice, first in 2007, which ended with an annulment. In January 2014, they wed once again, with Pamela again filing for divorce after six months.