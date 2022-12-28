Is Paige Spiranac Unwell? Golf Influencer Leaves Fans Shocked after Revealing a Lump Was Found in Her Breast Just Before Christmas

Paige Spiranac left millions of her fans shocked after sharing that she recently experienced a major health scare. The golfer-cum-influencer, who boasts more than three million followers, is trying to tend to her health after a lump was discovered in her breast during a routine check-up a few weeks back.

Spiranac took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her health update saying that she had to get a biopsy done. Spiranac further stated that the biopsy report, fortunately, came negative. Her fans had been wondering why Spiranac suddenly got less active on social media lately and the influencer herself cleared their doubts with the scary post.

Scary Health Update

The golfer revealed in an Instagram Story on Tuesday that she has been scaling back her social media presence in order to focus on her health after a lump in her breast was found during a routine check-up just ahead of Christmas. Fortunately, despite the terrifying circumstances, Spiranac seems to be all right as the biopsy report came negative.

"Sorry for not being as active lately on social media. I went on vacation and then had to deal with my health. During an annual check-up, they found a lump in my breast. I recently had to get a biopsy done. It came back negative which I'm so grateful for!" Spiranac wrote.

The gorgeous model also assured her fans that she will continue to entertain them for a long time.

The "Playing A Round" podcast host then urged women listeners to schedule checkups and to be aware of any battles people might be waging behind closed doors.

"You never know what people are going through behind closed doors so extending kindness is so important," Spiranac continued.

"I want to thank you guys for always sending so much love and support my way."

Loving Her Life

Spiranac frequently shares real-life stories and moments with her Instagram family of more than 3.7 million people. In a recent photo, the American social media star wished everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

Tiger Woods currently leads the list of golfers who are most frequently searched, with her in fifth place. Additionally, Spiranac received the title of 2022's Sexiest Woman in the World from Maxim.

Spiranac is one of the most well-known golf personalities. Even top PGA stars like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy do not have Spiranac's number of Instagram followers, which has soared to more than 3.7 million after his retirement from the game.

Spiranac competed on the European Tour but was unable to obtain an LPGA card. She initially participated in the Omega Dubai Ladies Classic in 2015 after competing in LET events but didn't perform well and missed the tournament's cut. When she won the Cactus Tour competition in June 2016, she did it by outlasting the current World No. 1 Hannah O'Sullivan in a playoff.

In 2016, Spiranac participated in her first LPGA Qualifying event, but she was unsuccessful in obtaining a professional card. The Dubai event that year was her last pro golf tournament as she retired from professional golf after that, being just 23 at the time.