Evgenia Prokopenko: Former Ukrainian Beauty Queen Who Gave Up Glamorous Life to Fight Russian Forces Gets Married in the Trenches

A former beauty queen who gave up her glamorous life for a bulletproof vest to fight on the frontline in Ukraine has got married to a fellow soldier in the trenches, according to reports. Evgenia Prokopenko, Queen of Ukraine â€“ Earth 2012, who has been fighting relentlessly against the Russian Army since March fell in love a few months back and is now married.

Prokopenko had joined the Ukrainian forces in the fight against Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" in March and declared she had a bullet for the Russian leader. Nevertheless, the 35-year-old got married last week on the frontlines amid flying missiles and the looming threat of death.

Love in the Time of War

Prokopenko, who also runs her own law firm, told the Daily Star in September that she was joining the army as a medic. Three months down the line she has now married a fellow soldier. "My Paradise is in Hell! My love and my World!" she wrote on Instagram.

The stunning-looking beauty-queen-turned-soldier shared the news of her marriage alongside a series of photos from her wedding, at which she wore a white veil with her army uniform.

However, defending her country against the Russian forces is a priority for Propopenko. "I speak Russian fluently, but I don't know Putin's language," she had told Daily Star.

"I don't know in what language it's still possible to speak him, because he refuses to understand all the languages of all world's developed countries," Evgenia said.

She continued, "I have no words for him, because with Putin we need to act, not talk," adding a stern warning. "I have only a bullet for him."

Prokopenko, who is also skilled with a rifle, claimed that despite witnessing the deaths of friends and allies, she was able to maintain some semblance of her life as a beauty queen while in "hell."

"No matter in what dugout trenches I am in, there is always a makeup bag with a mirror and perfumes in my military backpack!" the Kyiv-born Miss Earth 2012 finalist said.

A Different Life

Prokopenko and her fellow troops liberated the town of Izyum, and neighbouring villages, from Russia after the area had been occupied for six months. "These are two very different, opposite lives. In civilian life, I was engaged in completely different things," she told the outlet.

"I had my own business, there my 'uniform' was a business dress with heels, on the war a rough military dress and berets.

"Here, at the front, I am a paramedic. I evacuate from red zones (fighting zones) wounded. We provide first aid."

However, amid all the mayhem along the border she admits that she keeps a makeup bag and perfume with her wherever she goes, even in the trenches.

The beauty, who has lived in both Kharkiv and Kyiv, continued by saying that she was able to "adjust" to both sides of her life, in both times of war and peace.