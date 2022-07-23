The reference to Meghan Markle's flirt with Irish Golfer Rory Mcllroy in 2014 in a recently released book by Tom Bower has kicked off another controversy on social media.

Where on one side the fans and detractors of Meghan are debating on the authenticity of this reference, there is a group of social media followers who believe that it is nothing but a "publicity stunt" to hog the limelight.

Meghan Used Roy Mcllroy in 2014 and is Using Him Again

It is also being said that Meghan used Mcllroy in 2014 to promote herself and is doing the same to hog limelight again.

The book named, Revenge; Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors has a detailed description of the way Meghan flirted with Mcllroy to promote herself. Interestingly, this has further convinced Meghan's detractors that some things do not change and "hunger for publicity" has always been the driving force in her life.

A report published by Page Six stated that McIlroy, now 33, first met Markle, now 40, after he "unexpectedly" nominated her for the Ice Bucket Challenge â€” and she insisted he come to her friend's apartment in New York City to dump the ice on her himself. The report also stated that Bower writes that Meghan, then starring on "Suits," was "keen to use their close relationship to promote herself."

The report adds: "She encouraged the media to publish photographs of McIlroy and herself. As she would later admit, she 'occasionally set up a paparazzi photo or let info slip out to the press.'"

An angry Twitter user criticized Meghan Markle adding, "Pimped herself out, and by Golly... she got the bag!! What a surprise! Meghan Markle flirted with Rory McIlroy, 'used him to promote herself'.

"She has been using people for years!!!!!! Meghan Markle used Rory McIlroy and Dublin visit to promote herself, claims new book," wrote another Twitter user.

"I dare this vile man # Tom Bower to write such a book about #kate #MeghanMarkle had 'hectic' night with Rory McIlroy, claims no-holds barred book," read a tweet.