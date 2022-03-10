Paedophile Teacher Who Made Up Story To Convince Parents She Was Mom to Girlfriend of Student She Had Sex With, Jailed

A sick teacher, who had sex with her student, 14, in a Wilko car park, faked her personality to his parents claiming to be his girlfriend's mother. Hannah Harris, 23, was found guilty of engaging in sex with a minor and has been jailed for six years, according to Daily Star reports.

Harris has admitted at the Albans Crown Court the that her relationship with the student started after she responded to a direct message he had sent her on her personal Instagram account.

Who is Hannah Harris?

Paedophile Hannah Harris is an ex-IT employee in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire. She pretended to be the mum of her student's fictional girlfriend Kayla after she had sex with the boy in a car park.

Harris claimed to be a woman named Olivia and told her student's parents that she lived with her fictional daughter Kayla, who she claimed their son was dating.

In one of her text messages to the boy's parents, Harris wrote, "Seems Kayla and (the boy) are getting on well, so I am happy to ferry them around."

In January 2020, Harris' and the boy's illicit affair was busted by the boy's older brother who found that his sibling was dating the teacher and that both 'Olivia' and 'Kayla' were fictional.

Harris was questioned by the police when she admitted that the first contact was initiated when the boy sent her an Instagram message and she stupidly responded to the same until they agreed to catch up after school hours.