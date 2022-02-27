Boys Over Flowers Actor Kim Hyun Joong Announces Marriage with Non-Celebrity Girlfriend

South Korean actor and singer Kim Hyun Joong, who portrayed a member of F4 named Yoon Ji Hu, has announced his marriage with his non-celebrity girlfriend on Sunday. The first report about his wedding came out on February 27 through TV Daily. The report stated the couple have known each other for a long time and described them as best friends. According to it, the couple will not hold a wedding ceremony due to the pandemic situation.

A few hours later, the actor personally confirmed his marriage news with fans during the gift concert, titled Words I Want to Say. Hyun Joong said he decided to spend the rest of his life with the person who stayed with him when he was going through the most exhausting and hard times.

"I'm not sure how to say this. I have decided to spend the rest of my life with someone who has stayed by my side through my most difficult and exhausting time", he said.

The actor then thanked all his fans for all the love and support they gave to him during the darkest days of his life. The Boys Over Flowers actor said he is sincerely grateful to all his well-wishers for quietly staying by his side. The love and support that fans gave helped him to embark and courageously move forward in the second half of his life, he added.

Here is the Complete Statement by Kim Hyun Joong:

When I reflect on the life I've lived until now, I have received so much interest and love. I am sincerely grateful to all you fans for staying quietly by my side during my darkest and most difficult days. Since we can meet in person and talk like this, I think today will be very meaningful. It was your love and support during my darkest days that I was able to take courage and embark on the second half of my life. I felt I would regret it all my life if I only expressed myself through words, considering the infinite love and support I've received from fans, so I wanted to take this opportunity at this concert to share this news.

The actor's agency also released an official statement informing the fans about his marriage. The agency also released some details about his non-celebrity girlfriend. The actor started dating the woman when he was going through a difficult time in his life. They have now decided to take the first step in their relationship. But the couple will not hold a wedding ceremony because of the ongoing pandemic situation.