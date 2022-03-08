Oklahoma Teacher's Aide Fired, Arrested for Having Sex with Underage Male Student at School, Sending Him Explicit Photos

A 26-year-old teacher's aide has been arrested after allegedly engaging in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student in Holdenville, Oklahoma.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) arrested 26-year-old Logan Elizabeth Gibbs following an investigation of an alleged, inappropriate, sexual relationship she had with an underage male student.

Gibbs Sent the Student Nude Photos, Asked Him for Nudes in Return

On March 3, the Hughes County Sheriff's Office requested the task force's assistance with the investigation into Gibbs after a Holdenville school district administrator contacted the sheriff's office to report that Gibbs was having sex with the male student at the school.

During the investigation, investigators said the male student told agents that Gibbs had been sending him nude photos and requested that he send nude pictures back to her. According to Gibbs' social media profile, she is married since October 2021, and previously worked at Bath & Body Works.

Gibbs Facing 10 Charges Including Rape, Solicitation of a Minor

On March 7, 2022, the ICAC task force arrested Gibbs without incident at her Holdenville residence. She was booked into the Hughes County Jail.

She is facing 10 charges, including two counts of rape in the second degree, two counts of solicitation of a minor, two counts of lewd or indecent proposal to a child, two counts of displaying material harmful to a minor, and two counts of violation against the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

Holdenville Public Schools District Releases Statement

The Holdenville Public School District released the following statement in the wake of Gibbs' arrest:

"The Holdenville School District does everything it can to provide a safe learning environment for its students. Because of this the administration was troubled and shocked when it received a report of inappropriate communication between one of its employees and a student," the district said in the statement.

"The District immediately contacted law enforcement and placed the employee on administrative leave. The employee in question was hired as a full time employee in January of 2022. The District currently is taking the appropriate action to ensure this employee will no longer work for the District. Because this is an ongoing criminal matter, the District will not comment further but would suggest that any further be directed to OSBI about this matter," the statement read.