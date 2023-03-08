Our Blooming Youth Episode 11 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Our Blooming Youth episode 11 will air on tvN Monday, March 13, at 8.50 pm KST. People in South Korea can watch the chapter on TV or stream it on TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

The historical romance drama is halfway through, and the viewers can look forward to unexpected plot twists in the upcoming episode. Crown Prince Lee Hwan will continue investigating the mysterious curse with Min Jae Yi. Han Sung On, Ga Ram, Kim Myung Jin, and Tae Gang will help them find the truth. Although Sung On, Ga Ram, and Myung Jin helped the crown Prince and Jae Yi, Tae Gang looked suspicious in episode 10.

The bodyguard secretly observed the Crown Prince and his newly appointed Eunuch Go Soon Dol for some time. He was not happy to see the growing friendship between the two. Previously, someone close to the Crown Prince had been leaking the information to a court lady. In the upcoming episode, the viewers will know if he has been betraying the Crown Prince.

Our Blooming Youth Episode 11 Spoilers

The mini-series will reveal more details about the mysterious curse in the upcoming episode. According to the production team, the drama will focus on Lee Hwan and Jae Yi searching for the truth. During the process, they will learn the true meaning of love and friendship.

"We will tell how Lee Hwan and Min Jae Yi join forces to search for the hidden truth. In the process, they will be able to learn the meaning of true love and friendship. What are they searching for, and how much will they grow during their journey? Please look forward to finding out [by watching the drama]," the production team shared.

The promo for episode 11 shows an informer telling Lee Hwan's rival that he is bringing court ladies and eunuchs from Byeokcheon to the eastern palace. It also hints at troubled moments for the crown prince. The right state minister could make his next evil move against the crown prince. He will try to make the King believe that Lee Hwan is protecting the bandits who brought chaos to the country.

