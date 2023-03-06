Our Blooming Youth Episode 9 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Our Blooming Youth episode 9 will air on tvN Monday, March 6, at 9.19 8.50 pm KST. People in South Korea can watch the chapter on TV or stream it on TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki worldwide.

Our Blooming Youth is an ongoing historical romance drama. It tells the story of a young prince named Lee Hwan. He is under a mysterious curse. The lonely prince meets an intelligent woman named Min Jae Yi. The woman is a murder suspect because she is under investigation for killing her entire family. She is on the run and reaches out to the prince for help. He helps her in investigating the death of her family members. Together they are investigating the mysterious curse and the murder of Min Jae's family members.

Prince Lee Hwan and Min Jae Yi will work undercover to investigate the case of a burning plum tree in episode 9 of Our Blooming Youth. The suspicious shaman, who was being interrogated by the King, killed herself. The Shaman said the King and his family members were under a curse before she took her last breath. According to her, the members of the Lee family will be dethroned by the Song family, who will become the new rulers of Joseon.

Our Blooming Youth Episode 9 Spoilers

Prince Lee Hwan and Min Jae Yi will work undercover to investigate the case of a burning plum tree in episode 9 of Our Blooming Youth. The newly released promotional stills show Lee Hwan and Jae Yi as scholar Park Seon Bi and eunuch Go Soon Dol. They will investigate the series of events with Ga Ram and Kim Myung Jin. The team will work together to find the reason behind the burning plum tree. The prince might have to negotiate with the prime minister's youngest son for his help in investigating the case.

Another set of behind-the-scene photos shows Go Soon Dol collecting evidence against the culprits while investigating the mysterious case. But she realizes that someone is secretly chasing her and tracking her moves. Is Min Jae Yi in trouble?

How to Watch Our Blooming Youth Episode 9?

The followers of this historical romance drama will have to watch the upcoming episode this Monday, March 6, at 8.50 pm KST on tvN to know what lies ahead for the prince and his friends. International K-drama fans can watch the next episode with subtitles on Viki.

