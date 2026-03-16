Oscars 2026 Red Carpet Looks: Best Fashion Moments from 98th Academy Awards

Oscars 2026, Hollywood's biggest award night presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), featured some of the best fashion moments of this year during its red carpet arrivals. The 98th annual Academy Awards ceremony, which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, United States, on Sunday (March 15), captured the best beauty trends of the season.

Mostly Hollywood stars chose outfits in red, black, and white. Celebrities like Nicole Kidman, Fran Drescher, Mia Goth, Auli'i Cravalho, Chase Infiniti, and Ariana Greenblatt featured their best looks at the red carpet arrivals of the 98th annual award show. From Mikey Madison's red dress to Priyanka Chopra's white gown, here are the best fashion moments from the Oscars 2026.

Priyanka Chopra

The Bluff actress attended the annual award ceremony as a presenter. She opted for a white strapless gown with a high slit, decorated with beads and feathers.

Chase Infiniti

One Battle After Another actress walked the red carpet in a layered lavender dress by Louis Vuitton.

Auli'i Cravalho

The Moana actress attended the Oscars red carpet event in a white ball gown. She received criticisms online for the striking tulip detail on the bust.

Ariana Greenblatt

The Barbie actress walked the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder white gown with pearl detailing.

Nicole Kidman

The Perfect Couple star turned heads in a white gown with sequence and feather detailing.

Mia Goth

The Frankenstein actress wore a white slit dress with lace detailing during the red carpet arrivals of the Oscars 2026.

Fran Drescher

The Marty Supreme actress opted a green bodycon dress with high neck and full sleeves for her red carpet looks.

Mikey Madison

The Anora actress turned heads in a red velvet gown with side slit and flower detailing.