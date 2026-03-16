Oscar 2026 winners are being announced live by a star-studded lineup of celebrities on Sunday (March 15). The 98th annual Academy Awards ceremony, hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien, is taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, United States.
Amy Madigan bagged her first Oscar award in her 40-year career in the entertainment industry. She received the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance as the villainous aunt, Gladys, in the horror film Weapons.
One Battle After Another, Frankenstein, KPop Demon Hunters, and The Girl Who Cried Pearls are also among the winners of the 98th annual Academy Awards. One Battle After Another, the movie, which bagged 13 nominations, received the awards for Best Casting, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay.
Meanwhile, Frankenstein won awards for Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling. The Netflix film K-Pop Demon Hunters won the Best Animated Feature Film award. The Girl Who Cried Pearls bagged the Best Animated Short Film award.
Oscars 2026 Complete Winners List
Best Picture
- Bugonia by Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, and Lars Knudsen, producers
- F1 by Chad Oman, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Joseph Kosinski, and Jerry Bruckheimer, producers
- Frankenstein by Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale, and Scott Stuber, producers
- Hamnet by Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg, and Sam Mendes, producers
- Marty Supreme by Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Anthony Katagas, and Timothée Chalamet, producers
- One Battle After Another by Adam Somner (p.n.), Sara Murphy, and Paul Thomas Anderson, producers
- The Secret Agent by Emilie Lesclaux, producer
- Sentimental Value by Maria Ekerhovd and Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, producers
- Sinners by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, and Ryan Coogler, producers
- Train Dreams by Marissa McMahon, Teddy Schwarzman, Will Janowitz, Ashley Schlaifer, and Michael Heimler, producers
Best Directing
- Chloé Zhao for Hamnet
- Josh Safdie for Marty Supreme
- Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another - WINNER
- Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value
- Ryan Coogler for Sinners
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme as Marty Mauser
- Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another as Bob Ferguson
- Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon as Lorenz Hart
- Michael B. Jordan for Sinners as Elijah "Smoke" Moore / Elias "Stack" Moore - WINNER
- Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent as Armando Solimões / Marcelo Alves / Fernando Solimões
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Jessie Buckley for Hamnet as Agnes Shakespeare
- Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You as Linda
- Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue as Claire Sardina
- Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value as Nora Borg
- Emma Stone for Bugonia as Michelle Fuller
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Sean Penn for One Battle After Another as Col. Steven J. Lockjaw - WINNER
- Benicio del Toro for One Battle After Another as Sensei Sergio St. Carlos
- Jacob Elordi for Frankenstein as The Creature
- Delroy Lindo for Sinners as Delta Slim
- Stellan Skarsgård for Sentimental Value as Gustav Borg
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Amy Madigan for Weapons as Gladys - WINNER
- Elle Fanning for Sentimental Value as Rachel Kemp
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for Sentimental Value as Agnes Borg Pettersen
- Wunmi Mosaku for Sinners as Annie
- Teyana Taylor for One Battle After Another as Perfidia Beverly Hills
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
- Sinners by Ryan Coogler - WINNER
- Blue Moon by Robert Kaplow
- It Was Just an Accident by Jafar Panahi; in collaboration with Nader Saïvar, Shadmehr Rastin, and Mehdi Mahmoudian
- Marty Supreme by Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
- Sentimental Value by Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- One Battle After Another by Paul Thomas Anderson; based on the novel Vineland by Thomas Pynchon - WINNER
- Bugonia by Will Tracy; based on the film Save the Green Planet! by Jang Joon-hwan
- Frankenstein by Guillermo del Toro; based on the novel by Mary Shelley
- Hamnet by Chloé Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell; based on the novel by Maggie O'Farrell
- Train Dreams by Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar; based on the novella by Denis Johnson
Best Animated Feature Film
- KPop Demon Hunters by Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans, and Michelle L.M. Wong - WINNER
- Arco by Ugo Bienvenu, Félix de Givry, Sophie Mas, and Natalie Portman
- Elio by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina, and Mary Alice Drumm
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain by Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago, and Henri Magalon
- Zootopia 2 by Jared Bush, Byron Howard, and Yvett Merino
Best International Feature Film
- It Was Just an Accident (France) in Persian and Azerbaijani – directed by Jafar Panahi
- The Secret Agent (Brazil) in Portuguese and German – directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho
- Sentimental Value (Norway) in Norwegian, Swedish, and English – directed by Joachim Trier WINNER
- Sirāt (Spain) in Spanish, French, and Arabic – directed by Oliver Laxe
- The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia) in Arabic – directed by Kaouther Ben Hania
Best Documentary Feature Film
- The Alabama Solution by Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman
- Come See Me in the Good Light by Ryan White, Jessica Hargrave, Tig Notaro, and Stef Willen
- Cutting Through Rocks by Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Eyni
- Mr Nobody Against Putin by David Borenstein, Pavel Talankin, Helle Faber, and Alžběta Karásková - WINNER
- The Perfect Neighbor by Geeta Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu, and Sam Bisbee
Best Documentary Short Film
- All the Empty Rooms by Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones - WINNER
- Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud by Craig Renaud and Juan Arredondo
- Children No More: "Were and Are Gone" by Hilla Medalia and Sheila Nevins
- The Devil Is Busy by Christalyn Hampton and Geeta Gandbhir
- Perfectly a Strangeness by Alison McAlpine
Best Live Action Short Film
- The Singers by Sam A. Davis and Jack Piatt - WINNER
- Two People Exchanging Saliva by Alexandre Singh and Natalie Musteata - WINNER
- Butcher's Stain by Meyer Levinson-Blount and Oron Caspi
- A Friend of Dorothy by Lee Knight and James Dean
- Jane Austen's Period Drama by Julia Aks and Steve Pinder
Best Animated Short Film
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls by Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski - WINNER
- Butterfly by Florence Miailhe [fr] and Ron Dyens
- Forevergreen by Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears
- Retirement Plan by John Kelly and Andrew Freedman
- The Three Sisters by Konstantin Bronzit
Best Music (Original Score)
- Bugonia by Jerskin Fendrix
- Frankenstein by Alexandre Desplat
- Hamnet by Max Richter
- One Battle After Another by Jonny Greenwood
- Sinners by Ludwig Göransson - WINNER
Best Music (Original Song)
- Dear Me from Diane Warren: Relentless - Music and lyrics by Diane Warren
- Golden from KPop Demon Hunters - Music and lyrics by Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, 24, Ido, and Teddy Park WINNER
- I Lied to You from Sinners - Music and lyrics by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Göransson
- Sweet Dreams of Joy from Viva Verdi! - Music and lyrics by Nicholas Pike
- Train Dreams from Train Dreams Music - Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner; lyrics by Nick Cave
Best Sound
- F1 by Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, and Juan Peralta - WINNER
- Frankenstein by Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, and Brad Zoern
- One Battle After Another by José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio, and Tony Villaflor
- Sinners by Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor, and Steve Boeddeker
- Sirāt by Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas, and Yasmina Praderas
Best Casting
- One Battle After Another by Cassandra Kulukundis - WINNER
- Hamnet by Nina Gold
- Marty Supreme by Jennifer Venditti
- The Secret Agent by Gabriel Domingues
- Sinners by Francine Maisler
Best Production Design
- Frankenstein - Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau - WINNER
- Hamnet - Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton
- Marty Supreme – Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis
- One Battle After Another – Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino
- Sinners – Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Monique Champagne
Best Cinematography
- Frankenstein by Dan Laustsen
- Marty Supreme by Darius Khondji
- One Battle After Another by Michael Bauman
- Sinners by Autumn Durald Arkapaw - WINNER
- Train Dreams by Adolpho Veloso
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Frankenstein by Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, and Cliona Furey - WINNER
- Kokuho by Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino, and Tadashi Nishimatsu
- Sinners by Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, and Shunika Terry
- The Smashing Machine by Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin, and Bjoern Rehbein
- The Ugly Stepsister by Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg
Best Costume Design
- Frankenstein by Kate Hawley - WINNER
- Avatar: Fire and Ash by Deborah L. Scott
- Hamnet by Malgosia Turzanska
- Marty Supreme by Miyako Bellizzi
- Sinners by Ruth E. Carter
Best Film Editing
- F1 by Stephen Mirrione
- Marty Supreme by Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
- One Battle After Another by Andy Jurgensen - WINNER
- Sentimental Value by Olivier Bugge Coutté
- Sinners by Michael P. Shawver
Best Visual Effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash by Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett - WINNER
- F1 by Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington, and Keith Dawson
- Jurassic World Rebirth by David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan, and Neil Corbould
- The Lost Bus by Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen, and Brandon K. McLaughlin
- Sinners by Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, and Donnie Dean