Oscar 2026 winners are being announced live by a star-studded lineup of celebrities on Sunday (March 15). The 98th annual Academy Awards ceremony, hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien, is taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, United States.

Amy Madigan bagged her first Oscar award in her 40-year career in the entertainment industry. She received the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance as the villainous aunt, Gladys, in the horror film Weapons.

One Battle After Another, Frankenstein, KPop Demon Hunters, and The Girl Who Cried Pearls are also among the winners of the 98th annual Academy Awards. One Battle After Another, the movie, which bagged 13 nominations, received the awards for Best Casting, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Meanwhile, Frankenstein won awards for Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling. The Netflix film K-Pop Demon Hunters won the Best Animated Feature Film award. The Girl Who Cried Pearls bagged the Best Animated Short Film award.

Oscars 2026 Complete Winners List

Best Picture

Bugonia by Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, and Lars Knudsen, producers

F1 by Chad Oman, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Joseph Kosinski, and Jerry Bruckheimer, producers

Frankenstein by Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale, and Scott Stuber, producers

Hamnet by Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg, and Sam Mendes, producers

Marty Supreme by Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Anthony Katagas, and Timothée Chalamet, producers

One Battle After Another by Adam Somner (p.n.), Sara Murphy, and Paul Thomas Anderson, producers

The Secret Agent by Emilie Lesclaux, producer

Sentimental Value by Maria Ekerhovd and Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, producers

Sinners by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, and Ryan Coogler, producers

Train Dreams by Marissa McMahon, Teddy Schwarzman, Will Janowitz, Ashley Schlaifer, and Michael Heimler, producers

Best Directing

Chloé Zhao for Hamnet

Josh Safdie for Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another - WINNER

Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler for Sinners

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme as Marty Mauser

Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another as Bob Ferguson

Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon as Lorenz Hart

Michael B. Jordan for Sinners as Elijah "Smoke" Moore / Elias "Stack" Moore - WINNER

Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent as Armando Solimões / Marcelo Alves / Fernando Solimões

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley for Hamnet as Agnes Shakespeare

Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You as Linda

Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue as Claire Sardina

Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value as Nora Borg

Emma Stone for Bugonia as Michelle Fuller

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sean Penn for One Battle After Another as Col. Steven J. Lockjaw - WINNER

Benicio del Toro for One Battle After Another as Sensei Sergio St. Carlos

Jacob Elordi for Frankenstein as The Creature

Delroy Lindo for Sinners as Delta Slim

Stellan Skarsgård for Sentimental Value as Gustav Borg

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Madigan for Weapons as Gladys - WINNER

Elle Fanning for Sentimental Value as Rachel Kemp

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for Sentimental Value as Agnes Borg Pettersen

Wunmi Mosaku for Sinners as Annie

Teyana Taylor for One Battle After Another as Perfidia Beverly Hills

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Sinners by Ryan Coogler - WINNER

Blue Moon by Robert Kaplow

It Was Just an Accident by Jafar Panahi; in collaboration with Nader Saïvar, Shadmehr Rastin, and Mehdi Mahmoudian

Marty Supreme by Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value by Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

One Battle After Another by Paul Thomas Anderson; based on the novel Vineland by Thomas Pynchon - WINNER

Bugonia by Will Tracy; based on the film Save the Green Planet! by Jang Joon-hwan

Frankenstein by Guillermo del Toro; based on the novel by Mary Shelley

Hamnet by Chloé Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell; based on the novel by Maggie O'Farrell

Train Dreams by Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar; based on the novella by Denis Johnson

Best Animated Feature Film

KPop Demon Hunters by Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans, and Michelle L.M. Wong - WINNER

Arco by Ugo Bienvenu, Félix de Givry, Sophie Mas, and Natalie Portman

Elio by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina, and Mary Alice Drumm

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain by Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago, and Henri Magalon

Zootopia 2 by Jared Bush, Byron Howard, and Yvett Merino

Best International Feature Film

It Was Just an Accident (France) in Persian and Azerbaijani – directed by Jafar Panahi

The Secret Agent (Brazil) in Portuguese and German – directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho

Sentimental Value (Norway) in Norwegian, Swedish, and English – directed by Joachim Trier WINNER

Sirāt (Spain) in Spanish, French, and Arabic – directed by Oliver Laxe

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia) in Arabic – directed by Kaouther Ben Hania

Best Documentary Feature Film

The Alabama Solution by Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman

Come See Me in the Good Light by Ryan White, Jessica Hargrave, Tig Notaro, and Stef Willen

Cutting Through Rocks by Sara Khaki and Mohammadreza Eyni

Mr Nobody Against Putin by David Borenstein, Pavel Talankin, Helle Faber, and Alžběta Karásková - WINNER

The Perfect Neighbor by Geeta Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu, and Sam Bisbee

Best Documentary Short Film

All the Empty Rooms by Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones - WINNER

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud by Craig Renaud and Juan Arredondo

Children No More: "Were and Are Gone" by Hilla Medalia and Sheila Nevins

The Devil Is Busy by Christalyn Hampton and Geeta Gandbhir

Perfectly a Strangeness by Alison McAlpine

Best Live Action Short Film

The Singers by Sam A. Davis and Jack Piatt - WINNER

Two People Exchanging Saliva by Alexandre Singh and Natalie Musteata - WINNER

Butcher's Stain by Meyer Levinson-Blount and Oron Caspi

A Friend of Dorothy by Lee Knight and James Dean

Jane Austen's Period Drama by Julia Aks and Steve Pinder

Best Animated Short Film

The Girl Who Cried Pearls by Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski - WINNER

Butterfly by Florence Miailhe [fr] and Ron Dyens

Forevergreen by Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears

Retirement Plan by John Kelly and Andrew Freedman

The Three Sisters by Konstantin Bronzit

Best Music (Original Score)

Bugonia by Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein by Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet by Max Richter

One Battle After Another by Jonny Greenwood

Sinners by Ludwig Göransson - WINNER

Best Music (Original Song)

Dear Me from Diane Warren: Relentless - Music and lyrics by Diane Warren

Golden from KPop Demon Hunters - Music and lyrics by Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, 24, Ido, and Teddy Park WINNER

I Lied to You from Sinners - Music and lyrics by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Göransson

Sweet Dreams of Joy from Viva Verdi! - Music and lyrics by Nicholas Pike

Train Dreams from Train Dreams Music - Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner; lyrics by Nick Cave

Best Sound

F1 by Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, and Juan Peralta - WINNER

Frankenstein by Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, and Brad Zoern

One Battle After Another by José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio, and Tony Villaflor

Sinners by Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor, and Steve Boeddeker

Sirāt by Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas, and Yasmina Praderas

Best Casting

One Battle After Another by Cassandra Kulukundis - WINNER

Hamnet by Nina Gold

Marty Supreme by Jennifer Venditti

The Secret Agent by Gabriel Domingues

Sinners by Francine Maisler

Best Production Design

Frankenstein - Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau - WINNER

Hamnet - Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton

Marty Supreme – Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis

One Battle After Another – Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

Sinners – Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Monique Champagne

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein by Dan Laustsen

Marty Supreme by Darius Khondji

One Battle After Another by Michael Bauman

Sinners by Autumn Durald Arkapaw - WINNER

Train Dreams by Adolpho Veloso

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein by Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, and Cliona Furey - WINNER

Kokuho by Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino, and Tadashi Nishimatsu

Sinners by Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, and Shunika Terry

The Smashing Machine by Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin, and Bjoern Rehbein

The Ugly Stepsister by Thomas Foldberg and Anne Cathrine Sauerberg

Best Costume Design

Frankenstein by Kate Hawley - WINNER

Avatar: Fire and Ash by Deborah L. Scott

Hamnet by Malgosia Turzanska

Marty Supreme by Miyako Bellizzi

Sinners by Ruth E. Carter

Best Film Editing

F1 by Stephen Mirrione

Marty Supreme by Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another by Andy Jurgensen - WINNER

Sentimental Value by Olivier Bugge Coutté

Sinners by Michael P. Shawver

Best Visual Effects