Oscars 2025 News: Complete List of Winners and Biggest Highlights from Hollywood's Grandest Night

The 96th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 10, 2024. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the prestigious event celebrated the best films and performances of the past year. Hollywood's biggest night featured thrilling moments, emotional speeches, and history-making wins.

One of the most anticipated categories, Best Picture, was awarded to Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's epic biographical drama about physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. The film also dominated in other categories, with Nolan winning Best Director and Cillian Murphy taking home Best Actor for his powerful portrayal of the title character.

The Best Actress award went to Emma Stone for her performance in Poor Things, marking her second Oscar win. In the supporting categories, Robert Downey Jr. won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Oppenheimer, while Da'Vine Joy Randolph claimed Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The Holdovers.

The ceremony featured several unforgettable moments, including a touching tribute to film legends who passed away in the past year. Musical performances brought energy to the night, with live renditions of the nominated songs captivating the audience. The event also showcased groundbreaking achievements, including strong representation for international films.

The Best Original Screenplay award went to Anatomy of a Fall, a gripping courtroom drama that impressed audiences worldwide. Meanwhile, Best Adapted Screenplay was awarded to American Fiction, a satirical take on race and literature in the modern era.

In the animation category, The Boy and the Heron won Best Animated Feature, marking another triumph for legendary filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki. The Zone of Interest, a haunting Holocaust drama, secured Best International Feature, while 20 Days in Mariupol won Best Documentary Feature for its harrowing depiction of war.

The ceremony was also marked by a strong push for diversity and representation, with films and artists from different backgrounds gaining recognition. The speeches reflected themes of resilience, artistic integrity, and the evolving landscape of cinema in a digital age.

Complete List of Winners:

Best Picture: Oppenheimer

Best Director: Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Best Actor: Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Best Actress: Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Best Supporting Actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Original Screenplay: Anatomy of a Fall

Best Adapted Screenplay: American Fiction

Best Animated Feature: The Boy and the Heron

Best International Feature: The Zone of Interest

Best Documentary Feature: 20 Days in Mariupol

The 96th Academy Awards delivered a night of celebration, reflection, and cinematic excellence, further solidifying the year's best films in Hollywood history.