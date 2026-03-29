Orb Sightings in NYC Viral Video: Experts Split With UAP Sightings Soaring World Over Unlike Before

A brief, yet intensely disturbing video taped above the skies of Queens, New York, has sparked one of the most highly argued questions of our era, namely, are we alone, and, assuming not, are they watching us?

The video was shot earlier this month by a local resident, and it shows three glowing orbs drifting over the night sky seeming to move in coordination with each other, and suddenly shift into high speed. The witness wrote in the post caption that what she believed was "a single object turned to be three. They were in pursuit of one another, such as I have never seen move."

In a few hours, the video had spread to Reddit, X, and YouTube, where millions of views had been tallied and a flood of user-submitted comparisons like orbs in and over New Jersey, glowing clusters along the US East Coast, old videos in Europe and Asia, were suddenly glued together into what various commentators online are terming an indisputable global trend.

What the Believers Say

The Queens footage does not surprise veteran UAP researchers, as it confirms what they have known always.

The eyewitness who saw the event claimed that lights were not produced by commercial airlines or military planes. "I came out of my house in Corona, Queens, and looked up to what I thought was a shooting star, but then [two] more joined it," Charlie Correa captioned the 18-second Reddit clip. "They looked to be chasing each other around before [I] recorded this."

Nick Pope, a former co-ordinator of the UFO investigation department of the Ministry of Defence in the UK, once wrote that orb-type UAPs are one of the most commonly recorded and least understood of all types of aerial phenomena in both civil and military records. Pope has in earlier commentary on similar incidents referred to the orb configuration, multiplicity of luminous bodies, absence of apparent propulsion, abrupt changes of direction, repeat in cultures and continents. That is what causes dismissal to be so difficult.

The former director of the secretive Pentagon program known as the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) has long held that UAP observations recorded by US military personnel have a stark resemblance to those being captured by civilians nowadays and shared freely across the social media. Elizondo, in general interviews about the orb phenomena, referred to some of the unclassifiable cases of the so-called small, spherical and luminous objects which had the flight characteristics such as coherent movement and instant acceleration and which could not be explained by the known aircrafts and the drone technologies that could be possessed by the nation-state.

The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), which was created in 2022 with the explicit purpose of investigating UAP reports, has been receiving hundreds of submissions a year since then. In its latest unclassified report, AARO acknowledged that some of the reported UAPs are still unsolved following inquiry, a delicately phrased confession that has emboldened the UAP research fraternity.

The Counterargument: Algorithms Before Aliens

However, not all the people are willing to read the skies as a message.

One of the most vocal debunkers of UAP footage, Dr. Mick West, author of the widely read book, Escaping the Rabbit Hole, has consistently claimed that the overwhelming number of orb videos including those that are remarkably similar to the Queens can be attributed to drone formations and Chinese lanterns, not to mention the optical distortions caused by smart phone camera lenses when shooting at night. People see the movement of the camera when they refer to the coordinated movement, but in fact, this is an artifact of the camera, a previous explanation made by West. A moving camera that is filming an object that is either stationary or slowly floating light source can create the impression of the object darting or chasing.

The warning is reiterated by Seth Shostak, Senior Astronomer with the SETI Institute. In larger commentary on UAP trends going viral, Shostak has commented that the fact that orb videos are everywhere now is rather about Tik Tok than about aliens. Social media platforms are so excellent at transforming the unlikely appearance into a routine.

The trend is an indication of a structural dynamic that has been highlighted by media analysts. Engagement-oriented platforms, the likes, shares, emotion response, are skewed towards visually appealing and interpretively unrestricted content. UAP footage by definition is a perfect fit into this template: short, low-resolution or even partially distorted, and difficult to verify immediately. Having a single clip trending, almost immediately, recommendation algorithms appear that suggest similar content, which forms what researchers term availability cascade, a feedback loop where repeated exposure to similar content creates the illusion that the phenomenon behind that content is more common than it being an original one.

In brief, the trend might be not as high in the sky but rather in the feed.

What Powers Are and What They are not Saying

The official reactions, as usual, have been placed in a very awkward grey zone.

FAA has said that it has not gotten any reports of pilots in the Queens area that matches the date and time of the viral footage, although it has said not all objects in the air need to be on active flight plans. Pentagon refuses to comment on the particular clip. AARO, in its turn, still encourages people and military representatives to report via its official portal and emphasizes the fact that the assessment of the extraterrestrial origin is not in its mandate, yet the data collection is.

Of importance is what is not being said by official bodies, however. Gone are the reflexive dismissals which had typified government reactions to UFO reports over decades. Instead, there is an academic, calculated vagueness, an appreciation that certain facts in the sky are truly inexplicable, accompanied by a real rejection of speculation beyond the facts.

They say that rhetorical shift in itself is meaningful. "The Pentagon no longer laughs; it begins writing up reports, and that is an indication that something has changed," Elizondo has noted.

The Bigger Picture

The Queens video ends up depicting a collision between two types of uncertainty, which are the scientific and the social.

The scientific ambiguity is actual, though limited: some small yet non-negligible percentage of the incidences recorded of aerial phenomena cannot be accounted for by conventional means, even after being studied by competent analysts. That loophole is real, recorded and legally recognized.

The social uncertainty is much greater, and is much more pliable. In the age of an individual smartphone video being able to be shared globally, amplified by algorithms and re-contextualised by an editor in hours, the distinction between what is perceived and what is perceived to be a pattern has never been as thin.

The Queens orbs are still unexplained. That much is fact. Are they a technological anomaly, a natural phenomenon that is yet to be classified, or merely the newest viral moment in a long human tradition of projecting meaning onto the lights that we do not understand, which, at least in the short run, is both to the architects of the recommendation engine.

And in 2026, it is even more challenging to understand which side of the two is stronger.