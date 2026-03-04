Oil prices rise about 1% amid Iran conflict disruptions.

Brent trades near $82.57; WTI around $75.28.

Strait of Hormuz disruptions threaten global energy shipments.

Trump proposes U.S. Navy escorts for Gulf tankers.

On Wednesday, oil prices crept up as the current war between the United States, Israel and Iran persisted in manipulating energy related movements along the Middle East yet the gains were curtailed by a move by Washington to possibly come up with naval support aimed at defending tanker traffic flow along the Strait of Hormuz.

The Brent crude futures became higher 1.17 or 1.4 percent to be at 82.57 a barrel at 0408 GMT and the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude increased 72 cents, or approximately 1 percent, to 75.28 a barrel. Both benchmarks have risen approximately 5 percent during the last two trading periods according to Reuters with the growing geopolitical tensions.

The price increase is after increasing disturbance in energy deliveries in the Gulf region. Earlier this week, Israeli and U.S. forces launched attacks targeting targets in Iran, which were retaliated by Tehran in attacks on shipping and energy infrastructure in the region that produces almost a third of all oil in the world.

Iran has also targeted tankers going through the Strait of Hormuz which is among the most important energy routes in the world. Approximately a fifth of the global oil and liquefied natural gas passes through the tiny waterway and any form of interruption poses a significant threat to the energy markets of the world. Cargo transit via the strait has virtually grounded in the past few days as shipping corporations re-evaluated the risk of security and insurers recalled war-risk policies on all vessels transiting the strait.

The Oil Prices are Now Being Driven by Geopolitics

Analysts believe the geopolitics have taken over the historic market motives like inventory information, economic growth and OPEC production predictors. The normal price indicators such as inventory information, U.S. economic statistics or OPEC remarks have now evidently yielded place to geopolitics, according to Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.

Physical export data in the Gulf, any verified tanker accidents, U.S. naval activity, and the tone of Iran are the pointers to consider in the near term, she added. The situation in the region is still very sensitive in energy markets. The second-largest oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Iraq has already reduced the production by almost 1.5 million barrels per day, as a result of storage capacity constraints and absence of export routes, officials told Reuters.

The nation threatened to close almost 3 million barrels per day of production in the course of days in case of export failure. The closures depict the pace at which the conflict is impacting the world supply chains. Analysts believe that a long-term disruption may move the oil prices to even greater heights as shipping channels will be blocked or the production facilities in the region will be shut down. In the past few days, oil prices increased by almost 10 percent due to the escalation of the conflict and the start of shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump Proposal Cuts More Profits

Even though the supply continues to be a cause of concern, the positive trend concerning oil came to a halt when the United States President Donald Trump indicated that the United States might engage in measures to defend tanker traffic across the Gulf. Trump indicated that the U.S. Navy would escort any oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz upon the need-be, and that the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation would issue political risk insurance and other financial guarantees to facilitate maritime commerce within the area.

Energy analysts believe that the offer can be used to re-establish confidence in shipping routes, but its implementation can be long. According to ING analysts, although the move to have insurance guarantees is a great initiative, insurers have already started to cancel war-risk covers to ships passing through the strait.

Such guarantees are promised as the insurers cancel the war risk cover on ships that are passing through the Strait of Hormuz. It is good news, and it is apparent that it cannot be achieved immediately. Naval escorts would come in handy, however, this would be a long process at least the bank said in a research note.

In the meantime, countries and businesses are considering different supply policies. India and Indonesia are starting to find alternative energy supplies to cut on the reliance of Gulf supplies whereas some Chinese refineries are closing units or scheduling upkeep shutdowns in response to supply complications.

Inventory Data Caps Rally

The oil profits were also capped by the indications of increasing inventories of crude oil in the United States. According to market sources, the American Petroleum institute data indicated that in the past week U.S. crude stockpiles had increased by 5.6 million barrels which was much higher than an estimate of 2.3 million barrels as had been expected by the analysts. U.S. energy information administration official inventory numbers are to be released later Wednesday and may affect the short-run market trend.

In the meantime, analysts explain that geopolitical events have been driving prices of oil dominating over normal supply-and-demand factors.

The war has already caused a major volatility in the energy markets and traders project further price movements as markets adjust to the happenings in shipping security, production rates in the area and diplomatic processes to stabilize the Gulf. Oil markets will be very volatile to geopolitical indicators in the days ahead with the energy infrastructure being threatened and shipping routes being narrowed.