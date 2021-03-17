Now, Blackpink's Jisoo Fans Slam YG Entertainment, Trends #YGRespectJisoo on Twitter

The fans of Lisa had vented out their frustration against YG Entertainment for not treating her well compared to the other members of Blackpink. Now, Jisoo's fans are fuming against the agency demanding it to respect their icon.

They complain that YG Entertainment is not giving due importance to Jisoo. According to them, Rose has got the highest lines (8 times) followed by Jennie (7 times), Lisa (5 times) and Jisoo (1 time). They slam the agency that their icon gets the least time every time the group comes on stage.

So, the fans of Jisoo have vented out their frustration on Twitter using the hashtag - #YGRespectJisoo.

Jisoo, whose original name is Kim Ji-soo, joined YG Entertainment as a trainee in 2011. She made her first appearance on TV with KBS2 drama The Producers. She did several commercials before coming to light in a big way in 2016 following the launch of Blackpink.

Recently, Lisa's fans blamed YG Entertainment for not letting her perform offline and wondered why she was not included in group advertisements. In short, they claim that the agency is ignoring her and not promoting the 23-year old idol well.

Check out the reaction of Jisoo Fans:

Nàné: We've been speaking up about JISOO's mistreatments as a BLACKPINK member but we still see no change. Today we stand with the trucks Chinese Jisoo fans sent to demand better treatment and respect her rights as an artist..@ygent_official

Thành Vũ: We are all tired seeing our girl being mistreated and getting the least of everything in the past 5 years of her career. We want the best for Jisoo for she is always giving her best to all of us.

emayn- she/her: RESPECT JISOO AS AN ARTIST! RESPECT JISOO AS A PART OF BLACKPINK!

My Lisoo: We demand nothing except FAIR & PROPER TREATMENT for JISOO as BLACKPINK member

Y: This woman deserves EVERYTHING.

@ygent_official TWICEPINK ⚪: Good karma will come to Jisoo! I believe in jisoo because she said that to us Love-you gesture . YG will cry for jisoo's success. Fire Go Queen!

Queen_Kim_Jisoo: We are here, demanding for a FAIR treatment! Is that too much???? Jisoo deserves better, Jisoo deserves more!

jichyued: blackpink has only FOUR members. Why is it so hard for you to treat JISOO as the part of the group? Treat Jisoo Fairly! Jisoo deserves better.

Pop crave: Jisoo got the least lines in #IceCream but still she's the center of attention,Kim Jisoo i'm so proud of you.

everything JISOO has today is what she got herself through hard work. from gaining dior's attention on her pop-up shop appearance to her auditioning for her drama. what did you do except for sabotaging her?

.": Its not even funny how jisoo is being mistreated by YG, she doesn't even get full verses in songs. Please if you love Jisoo and want to help spread the word and help our girl Jisoo.

