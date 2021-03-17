Blackpink's Agency YG Entertainment to Give Boost to Avengers Actress Claudia Kim's Career

Claudia Kim of Avengers: Age of Ultron fame has been signed by YG Entertainment. The agency has announced that it is happy to be "supporting" the actress who has established her presence in Korean and global cinema.

YG Entertainment's Statement

"We are happy to have signed with actress Soo Hyun, who is a frontrunner that made Korea known to the world and raised the value of K-culture. We plan on supporting Soo Hyun, who has tightly established her position as an actress amidst interest from people around the world, in all directions so that she can focus on carrying out her activities." YG Entertainment is quoted as saying by Soompi in a press release.

Who is Claudia Kim?

Claudia Kim, who is known as Kim Soo-hyun in Korea, started her acting journey with TV series Queen of the Game way back in 2006. Her performance in the debut project earned her New Star Award at SBS Awards. She appeared in the shows like Brain, 7 Grad Civil Servant and Standby before working on international films like Marco Polo and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Now, the 36-year old's contract with YS Entertainment is expected to give a boost to her career. Kang Dong-won, Choi Ji-woo, Cha Seung-won, Lee Sung-kyung, Jin Kyung, and Yoo In-na are the actors which are with the agency.

Blackpink, Sechs Kies, Big Bang, Dara, Somi and Anda, Akdong Musician, Winner, iKon, and Treasure are the artists who are under contract with YG Entertainment.

Claudia Kim Welcomes Baby Girl

Coming back to Claudia Kim, she gave birth to a baby girl in October 2020. She had taken a break from work after she announced her pregnancy in April. "We are happy to announce that Claudia Kim is currently 15-weeks pregnant. She is taking a break and will focus on her pregnancy for the time being, while carrying out necessarily schedules accordingly. We want to thank everyone for their cheers and congratulations," Culture Depot said in a statement.

The 36-year old is married to Matthew Shampine, former general manager of WeWork Korea.