Blackpink’s Jennie Beats Emilia Clarke, Scarlett Johansson, Rihanna to become 2 Sexiest Woman Alive in 2021

Blackpink Jennie aka Kim Jennie is the only South Korean personality to find a place in the list of 'Sexiest Woman Alive'. She has occupied the second position in the top 10 list topped by American singer, actress and produce Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman.

Jennie at Number 2

Jennie is singer and rapper from South Korea. She is not only known for her artistic skills, but she enjoys a good fan following for her fashion sense. More than her abilities to entertain people, it is her confidence on and off the stage which is liked by all. Her overall personality has helped her to find the second place in the top 10 list of Sexiest Woman Alive.

For starters, Jennie did an audition in 2010 for YG Entertainment and got selected. She was a trainee for six years and featured on labelmate Lee Hi's song Special, Big Bang's G-Dragon's music video That XX, Black and GG BE by Big Bang's Seungri.

In 2016, she made her debut as a member of girl group Blackpink, which is nicknamed Human Gucci and Human Chanel. Thereafter, there is no looking back for her. She made her solo debut in 2018 with the single of the same name.

Top 10 Sexiest Woman Alive

In the list released by Inquirer, a Philippine news website, Zendaya has occupied the numero uno position. Academy Award winner Viola Davis is in the third place, Lupita Nyong'o and British actress GemmaChan are in the next two places, respectively.

26-year old Irish-American actress Saoirse Ronan, English actress Emilia Clarke, world's highest-paid actress Scarlett Johansson, singer Rihanna and tennis icon Serena Williams have occupied the next five positions.

However, the website has mentioned that 'Sexiest Woman Alive' are not decided just based on the person's physical appearance and sex appeal, but also on their talent, smartness and their overall personality.