New York City Mayor Eric Adams is considering a 2024 White House run if President Biden does not run for a second term. As an anti-woke Democrat, Adams, 61, on many occasions has told his close associates about his plans to run for President, as revealed by NY Post.

"Eric has told me repeatedly that he thinks that he has a platform to run for national office, for president in 2024. He has said that repeatedly. He thinks New York is a national platform. He thinks the national party has gotten too far to the left and he thinks he has a platform to win," a source close to the mayor said.

A Brooklyn Democratic official told NY Post that the mayor's advisor Ingrid Lewis-Martin was "running point" on the subject.

While joining the office Biden claimed to be a single-term president with an aim to reunite the country in the aftermath of his predecessor's discordant presidency, but with the Vice President Kamala Harris' approval ratings being low, political analysts believe there are not many Democrats who might succeed the president after his term ends.

According to NY Post, sources revealed that Biden has privately insisted that he might consider a second term, even though he is already the oldest president to ever hold office and his incumbency till now has been repeatedly criticized on accounts of 'cognitive slips' every now and then.

Adams on the other hand, has had a relatively clean and good track record, with only five months after joining office. So far he has managed to avoid any progressive or extreme attitudes with regards to social and economic issues.

However, his advisor Evan Thies has dismissed the rumors, by making it clear that the mayor's agenda is, "100 percent focused on lowering crime and improving the economy in New York, and bringing this city back." Even though crime rates in his administration have slowed down, the overall crime is still on a 37 percent high, leaving citizens frustrated and anxious.

This added further that there have not been any conversations or discussions about Adams running for president, as per the Daily Mail.

Adams also seems to have some strong support if he decides to consider the 2024 White House run, CEO of Tusk Strategies Chris Coffey told the NY Post: "He is one of the best-known black elected officials in the country. The play works if Adams makes progress on crime and the president decides not to run. I think he would be crazy not to consider it."

Even a GOP lawmaker told the NY Post that he discussed the topic with Adams and believes that there is a strong possibility of the mayor winning the elections if he succeeds in his goal to decrease the crime rate in NYC.

The unidentified lawmaker said: "I said you really have to consider that you are young enough where you will have a life after the mayoralty and if you solve the crime problem there would be a lot of interest in a big city Democrat, African American with progressive values but who mediated the crime problem in a major city."

Before Adams, his most recent predecessors, Bill de Blasio, Michael Bloomberg and Rudy Giuliani have also tried their luck to take on the nation's top job, but none of them ever made it to the White House.