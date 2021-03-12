Shocking Video Shows 15-Year-Old New York Boy Being Brutally Stabbed in Broad Daylight

A stranger reportedly stabbed a 15-year-old boy in broad daylight on a Bronx street with onlookers standing stunned as the suspect leaves the scene after committing the crime. Disturbing video of the incident which was captured on surveillance camera, shows a man wearing a dark coat and carrying a backpack, approaching the teen as he sat on a scooter at a street corner and then repeatedly stabbing him.

The video of the incident which was released by police has since gone viral. Police has launched an investigation into the incident and so far believe that it was a random attack. However, the teen tried to put up a fight before being stabbed.

Sudden Attack from Nowhere

The disturbing video shows the victim sitting on his scooter at the corner of 179th Street and University Avenue in University Heights a few minutes before 3 pm on February 24, when a man approached him and sparked a dispute, police said. The teen is next seen getting down from the scooter as the attacker approached them.

Soon the fight turns physical. The suspect then knocks the teen victim to the ground and starts stabbing him at least three times with a knife, according to police and the surveillance video. The attacker then leaves the scene and heads east on West Burnside Avenue, as onlookers stand stunned, police said.

The victim was immediately taken to St. Barnabas Hospital. Luckily he survived and since has been treated and released.

Police Clueless

The search for the attacker is still on with no arrests made till date. Police said that they are still clueless what prompted the attack. Interestingly, nothing was also stolen from the victim. The attacker is described as a male in his 20's with dark complexion and approximately 5'8" tall, weighing around 160 lbs., and is small build and has black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, a grey hooded sweat jacket, grey pants, a black surgical mask and sneakers. The shocking video comes amid growing violence in New York in recent times.

In 2017, New York was considered one of the safest cities in the world but the picture has drastically changed since then. But crime rate has spiked at an alarming rate in the city, with 2020 being one of the deadliest years that saw a jump in incidents of gun violence, murders and burglary compared to the past few years.