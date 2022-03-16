Joe Biden Mistakes Kamala Harris as 'First Lady'; Then Goes on to Call Her Husband 'First Gentleman'

Joe Biden was in for some serious trouble after he mistakenly admitted to having contracted Covid-19 leading to a massive trolling on social media. Biden was speaking about Vice President Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff testing positive for the virus.

Biden's mental health has always remained in question ever since he became the 46th President of the United States. Anti-Biden users had often pushed the theory about the President suffering from dementia.

Biden Confuses Harris as 'First Lady'

The gaffe happened during Biden's speech on Equal Pay Day at the White House. "There's been a little change in the arrangement of who is on the stage because of the first lady's husband contracting COVID," Biden is heard saying in the viral clip.

Someone standing in the audience pointed out the mistake to Biden to which he responds quickly, "That's right."

"She's fine. Second lady â€“ the first gentleman, how about that?' he then went on to add, despite being wrong again in addressing Emhoff as the second gentleman.

Reportedly, Emhoff tested positive for the virus after attending an environmental community service project with AmeriCorps in Northeast Washington, D.C. In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, the White House said, "Earlier today, the Second Gentleman tested positive for COVID-19."

Claiming that she tested negative for COVID-19, the statement said that she would continue to be tested for the virus. "Out of an abundance of caution, the Vice President will not participate in tonight's event,' read the statement while referencing the Women's History Month event scheduled at the White House.

Social media Trolls Biden

Tweeting the video clip, Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, wrote, "The First Lady's husband has no idea what he's saying...."

"Biden spoke for 14 minutes today & he said he has COVID- he doesn't, he referred to KAMALA as the First Lady, she's not, he referred to her husband as the second lady he's not & he couldn't remember the name of his UN cabinet member! And the Dems are sending Biden to a NATO meeting?" tweeted a user.

"Biden said the first lady's husband has Covid. Lol. And he's the alleged leader of the free world. My god We're in trouble," wrote another.

"Na he was right the first time. the first lady (Michelle)'s husband (Barack) tested positive for covid. We know we are living through Obama's 3rd term vicariously through Biden," opined a user.

"Now do Joe Biden saying: "The first lady's husband contracted Covid, uh.. What? That's right it's me, she's fine. It's me who's not together. The second lady, the first gentleman. How about that?" ~Joey B" read a tweet.