New Expose Shows Hunter Biden's Business Partners Were Regular Visitors at White House

Despite President Biden insisting that he was completely ignorant about the business dealings of his tainted son Hunter, new reports have emerged saying that numerous business associates of the younger Biden had visited the White House when Joe Biden was the vice-president.

According to a Fox Digital expose, top associates of Hunter, including business partners and assistants, visited the White House more than 80 times during his father's term as the VP.

Rosemont Seneca Advisors

For example, Joan Mayer, who was the vice president of Hunter's investment company, made as many as 17 trips to the White House between 2008 and 2017, the Fox expose says.

During these trips, the Rosemont Seneca Advisors top executive met with many aides of the vice-president. Visitor logs also showed that Mayer visited the vice president's White House residence in December 2013 and 2014. Again in September 2015, she was in presence at a White House reception hosted by Biden for leaders of Jewish community.

She also met with Kaitlyn Demers, who was serving as an associate counsel in Biden's office, in June 2016 at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB), which houses the vice president's ceremonial office.

Multiple Visits

Another former official at Hunter Biden's firm, Anne Marie Person, visited the White House some five times before 2014. One of the high-profile people she met during these trips was Kathy Chung, who worked as the Pentagon's deputy director of protocol. In a startling revelation, the report says that Chung regularly communicated with Hunter Biden during much of her term working for President Barack Obama.

In January this year, it was reported that the Justice Department was concealing a trove of sensitive information on the business dealings of Hunter Biden in China, Russia and Ukraine. A Colorado-based lawyer, Kevin Evans, said nearly 400 pages of sensitive information on the gifts received by President Joe Bide's son are being withheld by the Justice Department. The lawyer had earlier sued the DoJ over its alleged withholding of sensitive records on Hunter Biden.

In 2020, the New York Post revealed in an exclusive report that Hunter Biden had arranged a meeting between the Vice President and a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm Burisma in 2015, months before the senior Biden allegedly pressured Ukrainian government officials into sacking a prosecutor who was probing the company.